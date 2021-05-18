The Forgotten Men at Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver corps could benefit from the return of players like Preston Williams, Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns

There was a Preston Williams sighting in a video released Tuesday by the Miami Dolphins social media team on the second day of Phase II of the 2021 offseason program. And also a shot of Allen Hurns, sporting his new jersey number 8. Albert Wilson wasn't as clearly visible during the 26-second clip, but he was there as well.

It's been a while for all three wide receivers, long enough that it's been easy to forget about them, particularly given the headline-grabbing offseason acquisitions of veteran free agent Will Fuller V followed by the first-round selection of Jaylen Waddle.

The likelihood is that it's Waddle, Fuller (once he completes his NFL suspension in the season opener) and DeVante Parker who are going to lead the way at wide receiver, but it's certainly within the realm of possibility that any or all of the other three could end up playing some kind of role for the Dolphins offense in 2021.

In particular, it was encouraging to see Williams in the video clip after his season was cut short at the halfway mark for a second consecutive season.

While it was only light jogging, Williams didn't appear to show any effects from the mysterious injury he sustained while scoring a touchdown during the Dolphins' 34-31 victory at Arizona in Tua Tagovailoa's second start — and best outing of his rookie season.

Let's not discount what having a healthy Williams could do for the Dolphins offense. And let's not forget how impressive he was as a rookie free agent in 2019 before he was injured in early November against the Jets — he was, actually, the most productive Dolphins wide receiver in the first half of that season.

Williams gives the Dolphins a tremendous one-two outside tandem with Parker, two tall wide receivers with the ability to high-point the ball and make contested catches. Throw (pun intended) those two in there along with Fuller and Waddle and you've got all kinds of possibilities.

As for Wilson and Hurns, sure, they no longer are assured of roster spots the way they might have been last season had it not been for COVID-19 and their decision to opt out, but these remain two solid veterans.

Wilson is a Waddle type, a slot receiver who can make things happen in space (though without Waddle's crazy speed); Hurns is more of a dependable outside receiver.

With special teams specialists Mack Hollins and free agent acquisition Robert Foster also on the roster, as well as second-year player Lynn Bowden Jr., something is going to have to give at wide receiver for the Dolphins because they won't be able to keep everybody.

But having Williams, Wilson and Hurns back on the practice field can't be seen as anything but a positive development for the Dolphins.