Is Parker Poised for a Bounce-Back Year?

The Dolphins added playmakers in the offseason with Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller V, but let's not forget about the player who had a Pro Bowl-caliber season just two years ago

Wide receiver DeVante Parker met with the South Florida media Wednesday and the first question right off the bat was about his thoughts on the Miami Dolphins adding Jaylen Waddle to the offense.

Parker said he was excited about the addition of Waddle because it's another player who can help the offense, more specifically the passing game.

But you know who else really could help the passing game in 2021?

Yep, DeVante Parker.

As in, the 2019 version of DeVante Parker.

Sure, it's easy to forget about it because 2020 unfortunately was more typical of what we've seen from Parker since he arrived as a first-round pick in 2015 — flashes of brilliance around a series of injuries that either slowed him down or kept him out of games entirely.

But let's NOT forget just how good Parker was in that 2019 season, particularly in the second half of the year.

Let's not forget how Parker led all AFC wide receiver in receiving yards (1,202) and touchdowns (9) that season and by all logic should have made the Pro Bowl — he didn't because of the Dolphins' 0-7 start and because his best games came late in the year.

So, yes, the Dolphins and their fans should be excited about what Waddle — as well as veteran free agent newcomer — Will Fuller V could do for the offense with their speed, but also don't be surprised if it ends up Parker who's the most productive wide receiver on the team in 2021.

That obviously would mean establishing better chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, something the quarterback obviously looked to help by organizing throwing sessions in the offseason.

"We're all in a group chat," Parker explained. "Tua put it in a group text. He texted us. We'll just meet up and start throwing and try to get the rhythm down early."

Parker said he already has noticed differences in Tagovailoa in terms of his mechanics, specifically his footwork and a quicker release.

How the passing game will look in 2021 remains to be seen because we're still in the offseason program with George Godsey and Eric Studesville having taken over as co-offensive coordinators.

So when he was asked for how he might be used differently or whether he's expecting to be targeted downfield more often, Parker just said it was too early to tell.

When it comes to his goals, Parker said they're the same as they've always been, and what he's always told the media is that he wanted to stay healthy and play every game.

That's just what he did in 2019 and the result was one of the best for a Dolphins wide receiver in a long time.

If he can duplicate it two years later, it would make life a whole lot easier for everybody else on the Dolphins offense.