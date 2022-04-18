Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a rookie season to remember, but there was one area where he wasn't particularly satisfied

Jaylen Waddle had a rookie season to remember, but the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was not impressed with how it played out, specifically in one aspect.

While he finished fifth in the NFL and set a league rookie record with 104 receptions, Waddle averaged less than 10 yards per catch, a figure that ranked 98th.

“Man, I ain’t gonna lie, I think my average was like 9.5 or something like that a catch," Waddle said during his recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. "I gotta show something."

He then added with a smirk, “I gotta be YAC (yards after catch) crazy out there.”

As impressive as Waddle's rookie season was, the YAC wasn't.

Per official NFL stats, he averaged 4.22 yards after the catch, a figure that was tied for 89th among qualifying leaders around the league. Waddle's average actually was the highest among Dolphins wide receivers, which certainly didn't help an offense that struggled for a good chunk of the 2021 season.

Waddle talked on the podcast about how he has to create more game-changing plays in his second season after a majority of Waddle’s film a season ago showed quick, simple catches from third-year quarterback and from Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

Waddle did have five receptions of 35 yards or longer in 2021, include a high of 57 against the Carolina Panthers, but he also had 13 catches that gained 3 yards or less (not including touchdowns).

It wasn't quite what was expected after Waddle had touchdown catches of 90 and 87 yards in the first four weeks of Alabama's 2020 season.

But with a new offensive-minded head coach and some key newcomers on offense, the hope is that Waddle can be the kind of big-play factor for the offense, as well as a YAC man.

The most notable newcomer clearly is Tyreek Hill, who the Dolphins acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs for five draft picks March 23.

Waddle told the podcast he found out about the news from his trainer during a workout.

“I ain’t gonna lie, it’s one thing you can’t coach, speed,” Waddle said.

Like Waddle, Hill didn't fare particularly well in yards per catch in 2021, ranking 95th in the NFL with a 4.0 average.

But Hill and Waddle both have the speed to dramatically improve those averages in 2022, and that would go a long way toward helping the Dolphins offense take a big step forward.