Why Sherfield Should Be a Keeper for Dolphins

When Trent Sherfield signed with the Miami Dolphins in March, it was mostly viewed as an afterthought. He was unknown compared to some of the bigger names the Dolphins added at wide receiver this offseason.

However, thanks to his special team’s prowess, reliable receiver play and previous knowledge of head coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme, Sherfield has all but guaranteed himself a 53-man roster spot.

Sherfield standing out is so impressive because of how deep Miami’s receiver room is. The top three of Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson — the last two were acquired in the offseason — always has seemed pretty set, so Sherfield has had to battle Erik Ezukanma, Lynn Bowden Jr., Preston Williams, River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu and Braylon Sanders.

Among the group outside the first three, Ezukanma also figures to make the 53-man roster based on the fact the Dolphins spent a fourth-round pick on him this year.

WHAT HELPS TRENT SHERFIELD STAND OUT

Something that has allowed Sherfield to stand out above some of those players is how well he knows McDaniels’ scheme from his time with the 49ers. In fact, Sherfield knows the playbook so well they called him "the textbook" in San Francisco.

“At first I didn't really like (the nickname), but as I kind of sat and thought about it, it really does speak to who I am,” Sherfield said. “I'm gonna prepare so that I know what my assignment is, being reliable for the quarterback, being in the right spot, and all those different things. I think first and foremost, as a player in this league to stay around for a long time, you've got to be trusted. You have to be able to be trusted and for you to be trusted, you have to be able to know your assignment, whatever that may be. I think for me that is my biggest asset is just being trustworthy and being in the right spot all the time.”

Sherfield learned the playbook by studying four to five hours a day and got help from his girlfriend, who would read him plays and function as his makeshift quarterback.

He also mentioned the playbook in Miami is the same as it was in San Francisco, which undoubtedly helped his transition.

Sherfield’s ability to be a reliable special teams player always gave him a shot at the roster. He recorded four special teams tackles last season while playing in all 17 games for the 49ers, and he recorded nine special teams tackles for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 while playing in 15 games.

The fifth-year receiver out of Vanderbilt takes pride in his ability to contribute both on special teams and as a receiver.

“I'm not going to shy away from any job on the team,” Sherfield said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win to help, bring this new culture to the Miami Dolphins, a winning culture to the team. I'm all for it and whether that be special teams, whether it be (on offense), whatever it may be, every person on this team has a role, right? And whatever role 14 has, come the time hopefully I'll make a team, and it's whatever, that's my role, then I'll do great.”

SHERFIELD KEEP MAKING CATCHES

Although special teams should be his primary role, Sherfield has stood out as a receiver during training camp, and in Miami’s first preseason game he turned his only target into a 33-yard reception.

He didn’t have much production as a receiver the past three seasons, but he did produce some during his rookie season in 2018. He finished with 19 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown, which are solid numbers for a UDFA.

That might be closer to what his numbers look like in Miami this season assuming he keeps performing well in training camp and during the team’s two remaining preseason games.

If he does, he could be Miami’s fourth or fifth receiver, meaning one injury could push him into significant snaps.

Still, Sherfield isn’t trying to get too ahead of himself and is just taking things day by day.

“I don't even think about the end goal,” Sherfield said. “I mean, I think we still have two more preseason games and everything like that. I came into this league as an undrafted player. I just had to take it one day at a time. If I'm supposed to be on the team, then I will. If not granted it'll work out somewhere else. But you know, I'm not really worried about the end goal. I just take it one day at a time.”