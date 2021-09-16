Fuller Not Spotted at Practice

Will Fuller's return to action apparently has hit a snag.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was not spotted at practice Thursday during the portion open to the media.

Fuller was not listed on the first injury report that came Wednesday after he took part in his first practice of the regular season.

In fact, Fuller addressed the media after his first practice since being removed from the NFL's Suspended by Commissioner list Monday.

Asked what he was most excited regarding his return to action, Fuller said, “Just being back out there playing, helping the team win. That’s why I play the game. I like helping my team win. Whatever it takes for me to go out there and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Of course, his absence would be related to any number of reasons and there might be some light shed on his status when the second injury report of the week comes out Thursday.

Fuller was suspended for six games last season while a member of the Houston Texans and served the first games of that suspension in 2020, completing the suspension in the season opener at New England on Sunday.

Fuller didn't play in any of the Dolphins preseason games this summer after missing most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He left the field during the very first practice of camp and missed a few weeks before coming back on a limited basis.

The addition of Fuller, who was signed in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, will bring even more speed to an offense that already bolstered that area with the drafting of Jaylen Waddle in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and the return of Albert Wilson after he opted out in 2020 because of COVID-19.