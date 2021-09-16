September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Fuller Not Spotted at Practice

The wide receiver returned from his NFL suspension this week
Author:
Publish date:

Will Fuller's return to action apparently has hit a snag.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was not spotted at practice Thursday during the portion open to the media.

Fuller was not listed on the first injury report that came Wednesday after he took part in his first practice of the regular season.

In fact, Fuller addressed the media after his first practice since being removed from the NFL's Suspended by Commissioner list Monday.

Asked what he was most excited regarding his return to action, Fuller said, “Just being back out there playing, helping the team win. That’s why I play the game. I like helping my team win. Whatever it takes for me to go out there and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Of course, his absence would be related to any number of reasons and there might be some light shed on his status when the second injury report of the week comes out Thursday.

Fuller was suspended for six games last season while a member of the Houston Texans and served the first games of that suspension in 2020, completing the suspension in the season opener at New England on Sunday.

Fuller didn't play in any of the Dolphins preseason games this summer after missing most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He left the field during the very first practice of camp and missed a few weeks before coming back on a limited basis.

The addition of Fuller, who was signed in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, will bring even more speed to an offense that already bolstered that area with the drafting of Jaylen Waddle in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and the return of Albert Wilson after he opted out in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Will Fuller V
News

Fuller Not Spotted at Practice

Mike Gesicki
News

The Dolphins-Bills Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

MIAMI_DOLPHINS_2021_REGULAR_SEASON_SCHED-61377bb774d7d2649c18fc1c_Sep_07_2021_15_22_26
News

Dolphins Mailbag: Safeties in Coverage, How to Stop the Buffalo Offense, and More

Austin Jackson
News

Dolphins Notebook: Fuller Fired Up, Jackson Talks COVID, Tua's Birthday Wishes, and More

Andrew Van Ginkel
News

First Dolphins Week 2 Injury Report ... And What It Means

Brian Flores
News

Brian Flores September 15 Takeaways

Dolphins at New England
News

Dolphins Mailbag: Eichenberg, Tua, Gesicki and Complaining After Wins

Reid Sinnett
News

Dolphins Notebook: Practice Squad Protections, Roster Reset, Coordinator Comments, and More