Fuller Out for Buffalo Game

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller will be out indefinitely while dealing with a personal issue

Will Fuller's regular season debut with the Miami Dolphins is on hold.

Head coach Brian Flores said before practice Friday that Fuller would be away from the team while dealing with a personal issue and would not play against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Flores said Fuller's situation was a day-to-day issue and that the speedy wide receiver would remain on the active roster.

Fuller returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being activated from the NFL's Suspended by Commissioner, but did not practice Thursday and was listed on the injury report as dealing with "non-injury-related/personal matter."

Fuller spoke to the media after practice Wednesday and when asked what he was most excited regarding his return to action, Fuller said, “Just being back out there playing, helping the team win. That’s why I play the game. I like helping my team win. Whatever it takes for me to go out there and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Fuller didn't play in any of the Dolphins preseason games this summer after missing most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He left the field during the very first practice of camp and missed a few weeks before coming back on a limited basis.

Fuller was suspended for six games last season while a member of the Houston Texans and served the first games of that suspension in 2020, completing the suspension in the season opener at New England on Sunday.

The addition of Fuller, who was signed in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, will bring even more speed to an offense that already bolstered that area with the drafting of Jaylen Waddle in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and the return of Albert Wilson after he opted out in 2020 because of COVID-19.