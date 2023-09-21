The Miami Dolphins are experimenting with the right combination of receivers to use if Jaylen Waddle isn't cleared from the concussion protocol

It appears the Miami Dolphins might be forced to play Sunday's home opener against the Denver Broncos without one of the team's top weapons.

Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a concussion in the 24-17 win against the New England Patriots, missed his second straight practice — at least he wasn't present during the portion open to the media — and if he doesn't participate in the Friday session, the third-year receiver, who has produced two seasons with 1,000 or more yards of production, could be forced to sit out a game for only the second time in his NFL career.

Waddle is in the NFL's concussion protocol, which means he'll need to participate in at least one practice or walk-through this week, and not suffer from concussion symptoms to be cleared the next day to play in the game Sunday at 1 p.m.

If Waddle, who last missed a game late in his rookie season, is forced to miss the Denver game, expect Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft to handle a larger work load in the passing game.

Offense must evolve without Waddle

"Whenever anyone misses time it's hard, and we have to adjust. But ultimately that's why we cross-train guys," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith. "The biggest thing is, whenever we have an issue we have to remain versatile in our system. All guys who are on the roster will be used in some form, and will be used to their strengths.

"However we deploy our guys, ultimately it's our ability to work together and be connected to what we're trying to accomplish."

The biggest issue that Waddle's absence creates is the absence of his speed, which forces teams to focus on preventing the deep ball considering Waddle lines up opposite Tyreek Hill.

The threat of the deep ball facilitates every aspect of the Dolphins offense, which ranked first in the NFL heading into the Week 3 games.

What does each receiver bring to offense?

Cracraft and Berrios each has pulled down five receptions in the first two games.

Cracraft, who knows every receiver spot because this is his third season in Mike McDaniel's offense, has turned his five catches into 74 yards and a touchdown in his 45 offensive snaps.

Berrios, who primarily serves as a slot receiver, has turned his into 70 yards, but hasn't scored this season in his 56 offensive snaps.

Miami could also lean into Erik Ezukanma's package, which features the 2022 fourth-round pick serving as a Deebo Samuel-esque weapon, handling carries on end-around and gadget plays. Ezukanma has played 29 offensive snaps in Miami's first two games.

Does Robbie Chosen get elevated?

It's also possible that Cedrick Wilson Jr. might be active for his first game of the season, and the Dolphins could call up Robbie Chosen from the practice squad.

Wilson contributed 12 receptions for 136 yards last season in the 237 offensive snaps he received in 2022.

Chosen has the most experience of all Dolphins receivers not named Tyreek Hill considering he's started 86 of the 111 games he's played. He also has the speed to stretch the field like Hill and Waddle, which is a major component of the Dolphins offense. But the Dolphins have expressed concern about how much of the offense the eight-year veteran grasps.

The Dolphins can call players up from the practice squad to participate in games three times before having to add them to the 53-man roster.