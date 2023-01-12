Only Minor Changes on Dolphins Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins still were missing four offensive linemen at practice Thursday

The Miami Dolphins' lengthy injury report improved Thursday, but unfortunately not to a great degree.

There were only two changes in the practice status of the 16 players on the injury report, both of them positive.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was a full participant after being limited with an illness Wednesday; linebacker Bradley Chubb practiced on a limited basis after having a DNP on Wednesday.

Wilson's upgraded status is significant in light of Raheem Mostert's thumb injury, which kept him from practicing Thursday for a second consecutive day.

Mostert was among the six players who haven't practice yet this week, the others being QB Tua Tagovailoa and four offensive linemen.

The most prominent of the offensive linemen, of course, is tackle Terron Armstead, who's dealing with toe/pec/knee/hip issues and has missed the past two games.

We've already chronicled the importance of having Armstead in the lineup, but it also would be problematic if one or more of the other three couldn't play.

For a second consecutive day, QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) were limited.

And then CB Kader Kohou (thumb), T Greg Little (Achilles) and QB Skylar Thompson (ankle) all were on the injury report but full participants.

BILLS INJURY REPORT

There was one change of significance on the Bills injury report, and it involved WR Isaiah McKenzie, who did not practice after being limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

McKenzie began the season as the Bills' third receiver, but his role has diminished and the Bills signed veteran Cole Beasley from their practice squad to their active roster Thursday.

The only other player who did not practice Thursday was former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who's dealing with a shoulder injury. He also missed the Dec. 17 Dolphins-Bills game because of injury.

Safety Jordan Poyer (knee/vet rest) was limited after not practicing Wednesday.

QB Josh Allen (ankle/right elbow) and CB Cam Lewis (forearm) were full participants again.

