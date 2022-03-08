The Aaron Rodgers News and the Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins' 2022 regular season game against the Green Bay got a lot more challenging after the events of March 8

If you're an NFL fan, there can be little doubt you have heard by now that four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers had made his decision regarding his future and that decision is to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

It's a decision that has implications throughout the NFL because his next move was going to have a domino effect on other quarterback situations around the league.

For the Miami Dolphins, the fallout is simpler: They'll have to face Rodgers when the Green Bay Packers come to Hard Rock Stadium during the 2022 season instead of possibly going up against 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

Speaking of Love, we probably don't need to remind Dolphins fan that the Packers selected him with the 26th overall pick in 2020 after they made a deal with the Dolphins to trade up from 30th (giving Miami a fourth-round selection).

Rodgers' return means the game against Green Bay will be one of the most challenging on the Dolphins' 2022 schedule, considering the Packers are coming off three consecutive 13-3 seasons.

The Dolphins have faced Rodgers three times in his career, with a 23-20 overtime road victory in 2010, a 27-24 home loss in 2014, and a 31-12 road loss in 2018.

THE OTHER QBs THE DOLPHINS WILL FACE IN 2022

While Green Bay has settled its QB situation for next season, there are a few teams on the Dolphins schedule with major question marks as we approach the start of free agency.

We could make the argument that five of the 14 teams the Dolphins will face have unsettled QB situations to one degree or another — the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

Kirk Cousins likely will remain the starter in Minnesota because his contract makes him almost impossible to trade, and the Texans figure to go with 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills as their starter after his strong finish to his rookie season — and, for those who haven't seen, how identical Mills' 2021 stats were to those of Tua Tagovailoa is crazy.

The Steelers are likely to look for an upgrade over projected starter Mason Rudolph following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, while the Lions have Jared Goff under contract but also could be in the market for a replacement (even with a rookie) after his lackluster 2021 performance.

Then there's new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's former team, the 49ers, who entered last offseason with a strong likelihood they would trade starter Jimmy Garoppolo to make way for 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance, the player for whom they gave the Dolphins two future first-round picks to move up from 12th to take.

The quarterbacks the Dolphins almost assuredly will face in 2022 (barring injury): Josh Allen (Buffalo), Mac Jones (New England), Zach Wilson (N.Y. Jets), Justin Herbert (L.A. Chargers), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), Baker Mayfield (Cleveland) and Justin Fields (Chicago).