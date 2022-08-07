Dolphins Audition Offensive Linemen

The Miami Dolphins have an opening on their 90-man roster and they worked out three offensive linemen Sunday, according to Pro Football Network reporter Aaron Wilson.

The group included Cole Toner, Cohl Cabral and Jake Lacina.

Toner is the only one of the three with NFL regular season experience, with 14 games and four starts over the past four seasons after being a fifth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.

His most extensive action came in 2020 with the Chargers when he played 10 games with three starts. Toner bounced on and off the Houston Texans practices squad in 2021 and started the one game he played — against the Chargers in Week 16.

Cabral and Lacina both were signed as rookie free agents after going undrafted in 2020, with Lacina getting some experience in the USFL this year.

Cabral bounced around in 2021 from the Houston Texans to the Minnesota Vikings to the New Orleans. He re-signed with the Saints in January but was released in May.

Lacina was a consensus All-American selection at Augustana University, a Division II school in South Dakota.

The Dolphins currently have 15 offensive linemen on their roster, including Michael Deiter, who hasn't practiced since the second day of camp because of foot injury.

The others are Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Connor Williams, Greg Little, Larnel Coleman, Robert Jones, Solomon Kindley, Adam Pankey, Kion Smith, and Cole Banwart, along with rookies Kellen Deisch and Blaise Andries.