Waddle Clears Concussion Protocol

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins when they face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East showdown Sunday.

Waddle has cleared concussion protocol and took part in practice again Thursday.

Waddle missed the 70-20 victory against the Denver Broncos after being injured in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Sunday night victory against the New England Patriots.

While the Dolphins clearly didn't miss Waddle against Denver, it's certainly going to help having him Sunday considering what he did against Buffalo last season.

In the Dolphins' 21-19 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in September, Waddle had the biggest offensive play of the game when he caught a 44-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa on a third-and-22 to set up the game-winning touchdown in the third quarater.

In Buffalo's 32-29 victory at Highmark Stadium in December, Waddle had a 67-yard touchdown reception,.

ARMSTEAD, WILLIAMS BACK

There was more good news at practice Thursday, with both tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams back after being out Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique), wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (neck) and wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) were not spotted in the portion of practice open to the media. None of those three practiced Wednesday.

