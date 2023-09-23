Waddle Ruled Out of Denver Game

The wide receiver sustained a concussion in the Sunday night victory at New England

In news that seemed almost a formality at this point, the Miami Dolphins announced Saturday afternoon that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would not play in their home opener against the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

After being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, Waddle was downgraded to OUT on Saturday.

The announcement came shortly after the Dolphins announced they had elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad, a move that signaled that Waddle wouldn't be available.

The Dolphins will have six wide receivers on their game-day roster against Denver, with Chosen joining Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Waddle was injured in the fourth quarter of the 24-17 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday night when he was hit in the back of the helmet by defensive back Marte Mapu at the end of an incompletion. Mapu was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

This will be the second game Waddle has missed since he joined the Dolphins as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Waddle sat out the Week 14 game against the New York Jets in 2021, a 31-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium, after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.