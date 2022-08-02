Where Does Williams Stand Among Dolphins WRs?

Wide receiver Preston Williams got some attention Monday evening with a very brief, very pointed tweet.

The tweet involved only three words: "just want opportunity." And then, for good measure, he added the hashtag #smh, which stands for "shake my head."

Even though there are no specifics, the logical assumption here is that Williams is bemoaning his lack of opportunities at Dolphins training camp as he tries to earn a roster spot for a fourth season.

With Williams' tweet, there's a lot to unpack.

DOES WILLIAMS' TWEET HAVE MERIT?

It's no big secret that when it comes to Dolphins training camp, it's Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle who have been the focal points so far — as should be expected because they're clearly the top two on the team.

Beyond them, rookies Braylon Sanders and Erik Ezukanma have gotten their share of targets, but the reality is that nobody else has been regularly featured at practice, and that includes free agent acquisition Cedrick Wilson Jr.

There's also been only five practices so far, so an argument could be made that maybe Williams could have waited a bit before sending out a tweet of that kind.

WHERE WILLIAMS FITS AT WR

One reason Williams shouldn't make waves is that it's not like he's an established veteran with a secure spot on the roster.

On the contrary, Williams sure looks like he might be on the outside looking in on a Dolphins wide receiver corps that should have five, six at the most, representatives on the 53-man roster.

Hill, Waddle and Wilson obviously will make the team, as will Ezukanma being that the Dolphins spent a fourth-round pick on him just this offseason. Trent Sherfield is the leading contender for the fifth spot based on his history with Mike McDaniel in San Francisco and his special teams experience.

If the Dolphins go with six, Sanders and River Cracraft sure look like leading candidates at this point, with Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Mohamed Sanu also in the mix.

But remember that Williams doesn't play special teams — unless he's used to return punts — and his ability to make contested catches is matched by Ezukanma.

WILLIAMS' CAREER

Williams absolutely needs a big camp to make the team because he did very little in 2021, even though he was able to avoid a major injury for the first time in his three NFL seasons.

Truth is, Williams was nowhere as effective when he did play as he was a rookie free agent in 2019, though exactly how good he was back then has become a tad exaggerated three years after the fact.

Yes, Williams was the most productive Dolphins wide receiver in the first half of the 2019 season and he showed great promise, but his reputation was greatly enhanced by a training camp comment from Xavien Howard — and you should know by now how we feel about teammate comments and how they should be viewed.

Since that 2019 season, Williams has been merely OK.

WILLIAMS' WEIRD OFFSEASON

There was a reason, after all, the Dolphins declined to extend a qualifying offer to Williams when he was a restricted free agent this offseason.

That kinda, sorta tells you how much the Dolphins valued Williams, which made it a bit surprising that he re-signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent.

Williams had to know at that point the tough road ahead for him to make the 53-man roster.

And it says here that tweet probably didn't help his cause.