Tyreek's Tua Talk Has Clear Purpose

As national football analysts keep dissecting Tyreek Hill's various comments about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver has made clear via Twitter what the goal is.

In answer to a tweet by former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, Hill pretty much acknowledged the compliments are about showing that he supports and stands by his new quarterback.

With Tagovailoa eliciting strong opinions from his supporters and his critics, Griffin suggested Hill is protecting his quarterback, which obviously makes sense since that's the guy who's going to be throwing him the football in 2022 and it's also clear that Hill wants the ball, given the comments he made during the debut of his podcast "It Needed To Be Said" where he suggested he wasn't utilized as much as he should have.

Hill's reply to Griffin's tweet: "Finally someone gets the message."

The Hill comment from his podcast debut that drew the most attention was his claim that Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes, which shouldn't be misconstrued for saying that Tua is a better QB than Mahomes.

And whether Tua is more accurate than Mahomes certainly is debatable, and one could question Hill being able to make that comment based off of 10 spring practices with no pads and no hitting, but that's besides the point.

Hill's success in 2022 depends in part on Tagovailoa's ability to get him the football so he'll do anything he can to help Tua succeed. That includes putting in a lot of work during those OTA and minicamp practices and includes showing confidence in his quarterback.

He made that clear when he was asked about tweeting clips of long Tua completions after the one video that showed him having to slow down for a long pass.

“I just feel like football is all about confidence and I’m very confident in my quarterback," Hill said. "So I just feel like if I’m able to help him get all the confidence in the world and push other guys to push that confidence into him, then the sky’s the limit for the guy because he’s a heck of a talent, has crazy arm strength, arm talent. So like I said, we’re all excited just to watch him sling the ball each and every day.”

For Hill regarding Tua, it's Like Terrell Owens once said, as Griffin pointed out, "That's my quarterback."

Throwing compliments Tua's way certainly is a positive way for Hill to build a rapport with his quarterback and actually makes all the sense in the world. Analysts can debate the merits of Hill's comments all they want, but the purpose and intent should be clear.

Hill has Tua's back.