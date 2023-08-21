Dolphins rookie tailback De'Von Achane was classified as "week-to-week" by head coach Mike McDaniel following a shoulder injury he suffered against the Texans on Saturday

The deepest position group the Miami Dolphins have on the roster is currently having its depth tested.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin and fullback Alec Ingold all were held out of Miami's 28-3 preseason win over the Houston Texans on Saturday because of injuries they are nursing, and during the game rookie tailback De'Von Achane suffered a shoulder injury that could sideline him for a couple of weeks.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said the severity of the shoulder injury wasn't significant but that Achane, the Dolphins' 2023 third-round pick, will be "week to week" and will be rehabbing instead of practicing this week.

"He's good," McDaniel said. "He avoided anything severe."

Asked whether Achane's injury will impact how many tailbacks make it onto the Dolphins' 53-man roster, McDaniel said, "I'm not really worried about it being an issue. "I'm worried about how he's going to look at the end of this week, and next."

It's possible that Miami can place Achane on injured reserve the day after the 53-man roster is finalized Aug. 29, and it would create an extra roster spot. However, Achane would be forced to miss the first four games of the season.

Miami likely will take that approach with a number of the team's injured players, like cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), offensive guard Robert Jones (knee) and cornerback Keion Crossen (undisclosed).

STATUS FOR WILSON, INGOLD AND GASKIN

The severity of the injuries to Wilson, Ingold and Gaskin have not been clarified. Wilson suffered what appeared to be a hand injury during Miami's joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons a little over a week ago and hasn't been played in either of the preseason games. However, he did participate in 11-on-11 drills last week against the Texans.

Ingold's injury has forced a couple of Miami's tight ends to fill his H-back and fullback roles, and McDaniel said that's allowed for a better evaluation of that position.

Gaskin's injury, which he seemingly suffered while rushing for 57 yards on seven carries in Miami's 19-3 loss against the Falcons on Aug. 11, hasn't been clarified, but McDaniel said Gaskin is being held out of practice sessions for precautionary reasons.

If Gaskin and Wilson aren't cleared to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, the Dolphins will be forced to feature Raheem Mostert, the incumbent starter, along with Salvon Ahmed, who gained a game-high 99 rushing yards on 12 carries against the Texans, and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks, who gained 47 yards on 11 carries and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass.

Last year the Dolphins carried four tailbacks on the 53-man roster, and if that's the magic number for this season, then Miami is going to expose one back — Gaskin or Ahmed — to the waiver wire, giving the other 31 teams an opportunity to claim them.