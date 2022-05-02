Monday Dolphins Post-Draft Mailbag: Center Issues, Draft Grade, Why a QB

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans in the aftermath of the 2022 NFL draft

Part 1 of the post-draft SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Richard grosso (@rjgro):

Should we conclude the Phins saw no available center as starter material, and so they have cap space to go after Tretter?

Hey Richard, I’m not quite sure it’s as simple as you’re portraying it, starting with the fact that I do believe the Dolphins have a much higher level of confidence in Michael Deiter being able to do the job than many fans (and media members) believe. I’m pretty sure if they thought there was a center in the third or fourth round with the ability to be an immediate starter and that they considered a better prospect than either Channing Tindall or Erik Ezukanma, they would have picked him.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

McKinley was 1 of the top DB in CFB last year and now he’s a UDFA. A rough gem to be polished or an uphill battle and a sign that there is no harder transition in sports than CFB to NFL? Thanks for the great work.

Thanks Chris, appreciate the kind words. McKinley not being drafted at all was a bit of a surprise based on all pre-draft projections, but he wasn’t expected to be an early pick, either, because the physical attributes just weren’t considered elite. And that’s always a hit-or-miss proposition when you’re dealing with a highly productive college defensive back lacking elite physical skills when it comes to projecting his NFL potential.

From jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, I really think we need a center to compete with Deiter at the position and thought we could get one in round 4. Why do you agree?

Hey Jorge, I like the way you phrased the question, but as a matter of fact I don’t agree. I think the Dolphins absolutely would be fine with Deiter as the starting center, though I do believe they’ll bring in a veteran at some point to either back him up or compete with him for the starting job. But I don’t think it’s the screaming need some folks want to make it out to be.

From Hugo Castle (@CastleHugo):

Will the Wildcat make it through camp?! (Love this pick, we should always pick QBs; it’s the most important position, might hit the lottery who knows.)

Hey Hugo, if by “through camp,” you mean up to the final roster cuts, then absolutely that’s going to happen. The big question is whether Skylar Thompson ends up getting a spot on the 53-man roster or the Dolphins try to keep him on the practice squad (though he would have to clear waivers for that to happen). The answer to that question obviously is going to depend on how Thompson looks in training camp and in his preseason appearances.

From Robert Elmer (@AcatlOceloti):

Watching the Skylar Thompson highlights, I can't help but wonder, do you think they got him partially to run a scout team where he emulates Josh Allen?

Hey Robert, while he certainly could be asked to play the role of Allen for the scout team, this was more about the Dolphins seeing something in Thompson that intrigued them. Besides, the Dolphins already added a mobile quarterback in the offseason with Chris Streveler. Last thing, it’s difficult to simulate Allen because there just aren’t any other quarterbacks that big who run like he does and have his arm.

From Rob Reimer (@RobReimer76):

Hey Alain, do the two BIG O-lineman the Dolphins signed as UDFAs have a chance to make the roster? 6'7" 307lbs and 6'6" 308lbs. You can't teach size, right?

Hey Rob, no, you can’t teach size, but there’s a whole lot more to playing offensive line than size and furthermore Mike McDaniel’s system emphasizes mobility for the linemen more than power. All that said, sure, they have a chance to make the roster, but their size will not be the deciding factor.

From CSC (@HawksSposFins):

Which undrafted player has best shot at making the roster and being a player?

Hey CSC, All Dolphins contributor Dante Collinelli wrote a story Sunday about that very topic. As for me, I think I’d look at Arizona State tackle Kellen Diesch because he looks like a perfect fit for the Mike McDaniel system and he was expected to get drafted at some pointl

From Sean Beachem (@beachbob1):

What is your draft grade, factoring in the Hill trade?

Hey Sean, first off, let me say that any and every draft grade absolutely should factor in players for whom a team surrendered a pick (particularly if it’s a premium pick). And we also have to include the Jaylen Waddle trade because it cost the Dolphins their own first-round pick. That out of the way, I think at this time I’d be inclined to give it a B.

From Curt (Dolfan in Gulfport) Fennell (@CurtAtPhinsCom):

Why a QB?

Hey Curt, why not? When you get to the seventh round, it’s not about filling a need but finding a potential sleeper. So if the Dolphins saw something potentially special in Skylar Thompson, that’s as good a pick as selecting another player who would have an equally difficult time of earning a spot on the 53-man roster.