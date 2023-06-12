Here's a Look At Some Of The Themes From The Offseason Program That Might Carry Over To The Dolphins' 2023 season

The offseason is the time for experimentation and discovery, and the Miami Dolphins did plenty of that this summer.

A new defensive scheme was installed.

A new offensive line coach took over the team's most troublesome unit.

And the Dolphins received an infusion of newcomers, many of whom are projected as possible starters.

Here is what we learned from the OTA and minicamp sessions the media attended.

1. Tua Isn’t a Fan of Helmet Cam

The Dolphins began utilizing a helmet camera they place on each quarterback’s helmet to assess various things on playback. While the camera has its benefits — like informing coaches where a quarterback’s eyes go on particular plays, and helping skill position players master the play call — Tagovailoa explained that it’s intrusive, and violates the sanctity of the huddle. A day after he expressed concern to the media about wearing a camera Tagovailoa was wearing an old-school Polaroid camera, either as a joke, or some kind of message.

2. Battle Brewing at QB

Mike White might be the second-highest paid quarterback ($4.5 million this season) on the Dolphins roster this season, but that doesn’t guarantee he’ll serve as Tagovailoa’s backup. The consensus of many of the media members who watched the offseason program concluded that Skylar Thompson, the 2022 seventh-round pick, outperformed White, whose arm strength was a tad disappointing. In fairness to White, Thompson has a better grasp of the offense and more familiarity with the returning players. Expect this battle to carry on throughout training camp until someone stiff-arms the competition.

3. Troublesome Depth on Defense

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio used the minicamp day the Dolphins defense dominated the offense to express concern about the team’s lack of depth on defense. Fangio is seemingly complaining about the lack of veteran presence on the defensive line (Raekwon Davis doesn’t have a backup), the lack of depth at linebacker (David Long Jr. and Channing Tindall missed all of minicamp nursing injuries), and safety, which featured free safety Jevon Holland teaming with a steady diet of journeymen and special-teamers in the back end of the secondary daily because of injuries Nik Needham, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott and Trill Williams are all nursing. Don’t be surprised when Miami signs a couple more veteran defenders the week before training camp opens.

4. Chosen Still Has Speed

Robbie Chosen signed with Miami following his most disappointing NFL season because he saw the Dolphins as the perfect situation to redeem his name, and prove he’s still got it. Chosen got off to a great start during the offseason program, serving as one of the top playmakers while Tyreek Hill sat out all the team work as part of his maintenance program. Anderson, who is 6-3, 190 pounds, hasn’t lost one step based on the deep passes we witnessed him catching. But he could become the receiver Miami needs to high-point the ball in the red zone.

5. A Dash For the Cash

The Dolphins are presently living off credit, trading for big-ticket items like pass rusher Bradley Chubb and cornerback Jalen Ramsey — and intending to pay for them later. The way the roster is structured, there’s $187 million in cap space accounted for in 2024, which isn’t a healthy place to be with 29 impending free agents. Miami has roughly $12 million in cap space because of the release of Byron Jones, and most of the impending free agents are jockeying to get an extension. The Dolphins also have expressed interest in signing Pro Bowl tailback Dalvin Cook, but that would leave even less money to get extensions done with impending free agents like Christian Wilkins, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler. Players know they better get their deal done now before Tua Tagovailoa gets his, and eats up 15-20 percent of the team’s salary cap.

6. Eichenberg Might Have Future at Center

Sometimes desperation provides the greatest discoveries. With Connor Williams skipping minicamp as he and his camp pushed for a contract extension, Liam Eichenberg was given the opportunity to fill in at center and it was surprising how well he did. His snaps were far ahead of Williams at this exact stage last year in his transition from guard to center, and his blocking provided the offensive line a decent amount of surge at the line of scrimmage. It’ll be interesting to see if this experiment carries on during training camp, and potentially opens the door for Isaiah Wynn to start at left guard.

7. Rookies Face Tough Transition

Every member of last year’s rookie class confessed about how difficult it was to learn Miami’s playbook, audibles and adjust to the NFL. Based on their struggles, it’s safe to assume the 2023 draft class might be facing a similar redshirt year. It could be too early to determine this right now, but Dolphins fans might have to be patient with cornerback Cam Smith, tailback De’Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins and offensive lineman Ryan Hayes’ development.

8. McDaniel Pledges to Run More

Only one team (Tampa Bay) attempted fewer runs than the Dolphins last season, and McDaniel has vowed to change that, ditching his pass-obsessed play-calling and returning to his background as a run-game specialist. He has hired Butch Barry, who was once the understudy of the offensive line coach who taught him the intricacies of the run game. All of this is good to say in theory, but it will be interesting to see if the O-line can consistently create run game surges when the pads come on, and if McDaniel actually will call run plays when the heat gets turned up in real games. Miami re-signed all of the team's tailbacks from last season to foster continuity. Will it produce a better yards per carry average and more offensive balance?

9. Tight End Remains an Issue

Miami allowed Mike Gesicki to leave as a free agent, pushing him into New England’s arms because he was too one-dimensional as a tight end. Gesicki’s lackluster blocking telegraphed the intent of the play when he was on the field. The Dolphins envision having their tight ends primarily serve as blocking instruments who happen to catch passes. Durham Smythe fills that role, but what happens when Miami is trailing by 10 midway through the fourth quarter and must utilize a hurry-up offense? Or when the Dolphins are in the red zone and want to throw a jump ball to someone? The Dolphins need to see if Eric Saubert, Tyler Kroft, Tanner Conner or Elijah Higgins can become that weapon. Their lack of impact during minicamp raises some doubt.

10. Austin Jackson Looks Slim and Trim

Jackson openly admits he’s on a crusade to silence all his doubters and prove he’s a better offensive lineman than he’s shown the past three seasons. The projected starting right tackle is in the best shape of his life and had a solid offseason showing, not missing a single day while back from reconstructive ankle surgery. The hope is that when pads come on, this 2020 first-round pick will become a reliable building block for Miami’s troublesome offensive line. If not, the Dolphins likely will turn to Cedric Ogbuehi, Isaiah Wynn, Geron Christian or Kendall Lamm to serve as his replacement.