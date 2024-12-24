Mixed News on Status with Fuller, Waddle
The Miami Dolphins will be without starting cornerback Kendall Fuller when they face the Cleveland Browns in a must-win game in Week 17.
Whether they'll be without starting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for a second consecutive game is still uncertain.
The team's first injury report will not be released until Wednesday, but head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday it was unlikely that Fuller would be able to play against the Browns after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 16 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
This will be the fifth game Fuller will miss because of injuries this season, the first four the result of the two concussions he sustained.
If the Dolphins open with four defensive backs on defense, then Kader Kohou likely would start opposite Jalen Ramsey at cornerback. If the Dolphins open in a nickel alignment, then Kohou likely would be in the slot and rookie free agent Storm Duck likely would get the call outside.
Duck started two games this season, against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 in the first game that Fuller missed and in the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in late November.
At wide receiver, logic would suggest rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington again would start opposite Tyreek Hill if Waddle can't play.
Waddle missed the San Francisco game because of the knee injury he sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 15. The Dolphins also played the 49ers game without WR Dee Eskridge, who sustained what looked like a pretty serious injury against the New York Jets in Week 14.
The Dolphins elevated Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad for the 49ers game and could do it again if needed against the Browns, or elevate fellow practice squad members Isaiah McKenzie or Tarik Black.