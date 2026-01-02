Breaking Down Latest Dolphins Injury Update Ahead of Patriots Matchup

The Miami Dolphins have a slew of important players with uncertain injury status ahead of their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots, and we just got a massive update from head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday morning.

Dolphins Injury Updates for Week 18 vs. New England Patriots

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be questionable with the rib injury he suffered last week, while running back De’Von Achane won’t practice Friday, but could still play. However, Achane hasn’t practiced all week with his shoulder injury, so it would be somewhat surprising to see him out there in a meaningless game.

The Dolphins have a couple of young running backs that would benefit from the reps in Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon. Wright has made the most of his opportunities this season, while Gordon has faded from the rotation.

McDaniel also said that Aaron Brewer is likely to play after missing last week’s game and that linebacker Jordyn Brooks is pushing to play despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

If Brewer can’t go, Andrew Meyer will start in his place. Meyer made his first start last week and played well, but it looks like he won’t get to follow that up. As for Brooks, he holds the NFL’s tackles lead by six, so he’ll do everything he can to suit up.

While those updates are mostly positive, there were a few negative ones. The team placed Darren Waller on injured reserve, ending his season, and McDaniel added that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is likely out.

This will be Waller’s second injured reserve stint of the season, which doesn’t account for him missing most of the preseason and the first three weeks of the year with an injury. Given Greg Dulcich’s breakout and the fact that Waller will be a free agent, he might have played his last down in Miami.

Additionally, edge rusher Chop Robinson is still in the concussion protocol but will practice Friday. It’s rare for a player to clear concussion protocol and play the next week, so it would be surprising to see Robinson out there.

He could use a strong performance in the final week, though; it’s been a tough year for the former first-round pick.

Last but not least, McDaniel provided an update on the team’s kicker situation. Riley Patterson will be the team’s kicker against New England, as the Dolphins won’t activate Jason Sanders.

Patterson has been quite good this season, making it fair to question if he’s earned the team’s kicking job heading into next season. Patterson has made 26 of 28 attempts this season for a 92.8 success rate, higher than Sanders’ best season rate of 92.3.

Regardless of who plays Sunday, it seems like many of the team’s best players will be somewhat limited, which means there’s a good chance we’ll get to see some depth players get their chance.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage