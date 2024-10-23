Modern-Era Dolphins Advance to Next Round of HOF Voting
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that 50 players have been selected to proceed in the voting process, including a pair of former Miami Dolphins first-round draft picks.
Dolphins tackle Richmond Webb and cornerback Troy Vincent are the two players who remain eligible for selection into the HOF Class of 2025. Former wide receiver and current wide receivers coach Wes Welker did not advance to the next stage.
The news comes one day after the Hall of Fame announced the seniors candidates who moved on to the next stage, where one of three Dolphins (Bob Kuechenberg) advanced.
RICHMOND WEBB
Picked ninth in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, Webb spent his first 11 seasons with the team at left tackle, protecting the blind side of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Webb was recognized instantly for his dominant style of play. He started immediately on the offensive line and only gave up two sacks in his rookie season. Webb proved he could go up against some of the best in the NFL, including division rival Bruce Smith of the Buffalo Bills.
Webb set a team record with 118 consecutive starts. His high level of play led to his selection to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Rookie Team in 1990, two-time First Team All-Pro selections in 1992 and 1994, two Second Team All-Pro selections in 1993 and 1995, seven Pro-Bowl selections for seven consecutive years (from 1990 to 1996, another Dolphins record), and a selection to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.
Webb was inducted to the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor in 2006, being the second player inducted, following the legendary Dick Anderson.
TROY VINCENT
After a celebrated collegiate football career at the University of Wisconsin, Vincent got his start in the NFL by being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft (Vincent was the seventh pick overall).
In his rookie season, Vincent became the starting left cornerback and helped the Dolphins reach the AFC Championship Game. While playing for Miami, Vincent was a team leader in tackles and was responsible for 14 interceptions.
WES WELKER
Wes Welker is a surprise in not advancing to the next round of voting for the Hall of Fame. With the Dolphins, Welker held the spotlight as a special teams player. In this position, Welker made NFL history in 2004 by becoming the second player in league history to return a kickoff and a punt, to kick an extra point and a field goal, and to make a tackle in a single game — all coming against his future team, the New England Patriots.
THE 50 NOMINEES
Following is the list of 50 players selected to advance to the next round of voting for the Hall of Fame. Please note that an asterisk* indicates a Finalist for the Class of 2024, and the underline indicates the first year of eligibility.
- QUARTERBACKS (2): Eli Manning, Steve McNair
- RUNNING BACKS (6): Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Eddie George, Marshawn Lynch, Fred Taylor*, Ricky Watters
- WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt*, Jimmy Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne*
- TIGHT ENDS (2): Ben Coates, Antonio Gates*
- OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): Willie Anderson* (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Jahri Evans* (G), Olin Kreutz (C), Logan Mankins (G), Jeff Saturday (C), Joe Staley (T), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), Marshal Yanda (G)
- DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): John Abraham (DE, also LB), Jared Allen* (DE), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Simeon Rice (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT)
- LINEBACKERS (5): Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs
- DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Eric Allen* (CB), Kam Chancellor (S), Rodney Harrison* (S), Earl Thomas (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Darren Woodson* (S)
- SPECIAL TEAMS (3): Gary Anderson (K), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Adam Vinatieri (K)
HALL OF FAME NEXT STEPS
The 25 Semifinalists' names will be announced in four weeks. While there isn't a set number of names for enshrinement, the HOF selection process mandates that between four and eight new members be selected.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 will be announced at the NFL Honors in New Orleans in February of next year and enshrined in August in Canton.