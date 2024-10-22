All Dolphins

Kuechenberg Advances in Hall of Fame Process

The news wasn't so good for Mark Clayton and Dick Anderson

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg (67) at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings at the Orange Bowl.
Miami Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg (67) at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings at the Orange Bowl. / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bob Kuechenberg's Hall of Fame candidacy took a step forward Tuesday, but two other former Miami Dolphins players weren't quite as fortunate.

Kuechenberg, who died in 2019, was among the 31 former players who advanced to the next stage in the Seniors category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

The 31 players were selected from a list of 60 previous candidates, a group that included longtime Dolphins wide receiver Mark Clayton and former defensive back Dick Anderson.

Kuechenberg was among seven offensive linemen advancing to the next stage in the Seniors cagtegory, along with Ox Emerson, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, George Kunz, Jim Tyrer and Al Wistert.

Kuechenberg played 14 seasons (1970-83) for the Dolphins, starting 176 of the 196 games he played. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who also was named All-Pro in 1978.

The Dolphins' Super Bowl offensive line of the 1970s already has two members enshrined in the Hall of Fame, center Jim Langer and guard Larry Little.

In this step of the process, each committee member voted for 25 players. The top 25 and all other candidates who tied for the 25th position advance to the third phase — the cutdown vote to nine (9) Semifinalists. Those results will be determined and announced in about three weeks.

Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee voters will meet in early December to discuss the playing careers of the nine semifinalists. Only their on-the-field accomplishments are considered. From the nine, three will advance to the full Selection Committee as finalists for possible election to the Class of 2025.

Anderson, Clayton and Kuechenberg had been selected from 182 nominees to the next phase of 60 candidates.

THE 31 REMAINING SENIORS CANDIDATES FOR THE 2025 HALL OF FAME CLASS

QUARTERBACKS (3): Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Jim Plunkett

RUNNING BACKS (5): Ottis Anderson, Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Billy "White Shoes” Johnson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7): Ox Emerson, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (2):J im Marshall, Harvey Martin

LINEBACKERS (5): Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Grantham, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis

DEFENSIVE BACKS (4): Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Everson Walls

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News