Kuechenberg Advances in Hall of Fame Process
Bob Kuechenberg's Hall of Fame candidacy took a step forward Tuesday, but two other former Miami Dolphins players weren't quite as fortunate.
Kuechenberg, who died in 2019, was among the 31 former players who advanced to the next stage in the Seniors category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
The 31 players were selected from a list of 60 previous candidates, a group that included longtime Dolphins wide receiver Mark Clayton and former defensive back Dick Anderson.
Kuechenberg was among seven offensive linemen advancing to the next stage in the Seniors cagtegory, along with Ox Emerson, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, George Kunz, Jim Tyrer and Al Wistert.
Kuechenberg played 14 seasons (1970-83) for the Dolphins, starting 176 of the 196 games he played. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who also was named All-Pro in 1978.
The Dolphins' Super Bowl offensive line of the 1970s already has two members enshrined in the Hall of Fame, center Jim Langer and guard Larry Little.
In this step of the process, each committee member voted for 25 players. The top 25 and all other candidates who tied for the 25th position advance to the third phase — the cutdown vote to nine (9) Semifinalists. Those results will be determined and announced in about three weeks.
Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee voters will meet in early December to discuss the playing careers of the nine semifinalists. Only their on-the-field accomplishments are considered. From the nine, three will advance to the full Selection Committee as finalists for possible election to the Class of 2025.
Anderson, Clayton and Kuechenberg had been selected from 182 nominees to the next phase of 60 candidates.
THE 31 REMAINING SENIORS CANDIDATES FOR THE 2025 HALL OF FAME CLASS
QUARTERBACKS (3): Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Jim Plunkett
RUNNING BACKS (5): Ottis Anderson, Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger
WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Billy "White Shoes” Johnson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7): Ox Emerson, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (2):J im Marshall, Harvey Martin
LINEBACKERS (5): Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Grantham, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis
DEFENSIVE BACKS (4): Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Everson Walls