Monday Practice Report: Waddle Works, Ramsey Still Absent
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Monday, the last time they'll work in 2024 with an active roster of more than 53 players.
The Dolphins are now in regular season mode, which means the media is now allowed to watch only the first few practice periods.
It's enough time to take attendance, and the media noted a couple of noteworthy absences.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has not practiced in several days because of an undisclosed issue, was among those not spotted by the media. Another was tight end Durham Smythe, who hasn't missed any practice time lately and didn't play in the regular season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Others not spotted at practice were rookie running back Jaylen Wright, wide receiver River Cracraft, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive tackle Benito Jones, and linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr.
Wright's situation is interesting because he played in the preseason finale against Tampa Bay after wearing a red jersey at practice last week.
Several others were spotted but didn't look like they were practicing, such as CB Cam Smith, DB Pat McMorris, WR Erik Ezukanma, OL Aaron Brewer, and safety Jevon Holland. Tackle Ryan Hayes was spotted in a walking boot.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, tight end Tanner Conner, and running back Chris Brooks were all wearing the red, no-contact jersey usually reserved for quarterbacks.
THE WADDLE WATCH
Waddle, who was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg, had not worked in a couple of weeks, though head coach Mike McDaniel had said this was precautionary on a few occasions, and Waddle's status would have been different in the regular season.
Tyreek Hill also was back at practice, though his level of participation is unclear. The same goes for tackle Terron Armstead.
Of the players who didn't practice, it's fair to suggest that only Hayes and Sanders are players who almost assuredly will not be on the 53-man roster.
Before practice, McDaniel told the media that decisions had been made on the status of PUP players Bradley Chubb, Isaiah Wynn, and Cameron Goode, with Odell Beckham Jr.'s status still to be determined.