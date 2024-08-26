Dolphins Will Have Players Start Regular Season on PUP
Three of the Miami Dolphins' four players currently on the Acive/PUP list will start the season on Reserve/PUP, but the status of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unclear.
That was the word from head coach Mike McDaniel before practice.
Linebackers Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn will go from Active/PUP to Reserve/PUP, which will keep them out for at least the first four games of the 2024 regular season. The players can come off PUP at any point after that, and the Dolphins would have a three-week window once they return to practice to move them to the active roster, keep them. sidelined for the whole year or release them.
When it comes to Beckham, who has yet to practice since signing with the Dolphins in early May, McDaniel called his status "to be determined."
As for Beckham's status for Week 1, McDaniel made clear he wasn't going to rush the wide receiver.
"There's not a scenario where he's going to just jump out there with a cape on without practicing at all," McDaniel said. "It's like every other player, you make sure that they progress and you get them back on the field as fast as their body allows them to. And then you allow the comfort level of the player to dictate when he plays.
"So are we going to play football with Tua (Tagovailoa) and Odell being uncomfortable with their connectivity in a real game? Absolutely not. So the measures that we'll take, we're trying to make sure that when he's on the field that he's done absolutely everything to minimize how long it takes for him to be live action. So it's just step by step and you can rest assured there won't be discomfort in Miami Gardens when we're playing in the stadium at Hard Rock or anywhere else."
The Dolphins will have to make moves to get down to the 53-player roster limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
CHUBB STATUS NOT SURPRISING
Chubb was one of the Dolphins' two starting edge defenders coming back from a serious 2023 injury, and all along it seemed as though Jaelan Phillips had the better shot of being ready for the start of the 2024 season.
Part of the reason is that Chubb's injury, a torn ACL sustained in the Week 17 loss at Baltimore, occurred more than a month later.
Goode was injured in the regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills when he sustained a torn patellar tendon.
Wynn, meanwhile, hasn't practiced since he sustained a quad injury in the Week 7 Sunday night loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last October.