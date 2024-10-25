More Details on Sieler Injury
As suspected, it was not a simple poke in the eye that will sideline Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler for at least one game and possibly more.
Sieler actually sustained a fractured orbital bone when he was injured in practice Thursday, according to NFL Network reporters Cameron Wolfe and Ian Rapoport. Sieler will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the damage and whether surgery will be necessary.
That, in turn, will determine exactly how long Sieler will be out of the Dolphins lineup.
At the very least, Sieler will have to miss the Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.
"It was a first in my football history," McDaniel said. "He will not play this game, but timeline is unknown and that's kind of where it stands."
McDaniel said that Sieler would be week to week.
The craziest part of the whole story is that Sieler has never missed a game since joining the Dolphins as a waiver claim from the Baltimore Ravens back in December 2019.
REPLACING SIELER NO EASY TASK
If we were to rank the players the Dolphins could least afford to lose on defense, Sieler undoubtedly would be near the top, if not the top.
His absence potentially could be even more damaging against the Cardinals, whose offense relies heavily on the running of James Conner, who's coming off a game where he gained 152 combined yards on offense against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Sieler shares the team lead this season in sacks (2), quarterback hits (5) and even interceptions (1). Furthermore, he's a workhorse on the defensive line, playing 79 percent of the defensive snaps.
Quite simply, there is just no way to replace him.
With Sieler out, the Dolphins likely will have to elevate practice squad defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., who has been with the team exactly one month.
The Dolphins also may have to ask Calais Campbell to play more snaps, which is not ideal given that while Campbell has played great football so far this season he's also 38 years old and he's played at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps only twice in six games.
On top of everything else, the Sieler injury occurred days after the Dolphins lost veteran Jonathan Harris from the practice squad when he was poached by the Carolina Panthers.
Harris would have made for a more reassuring replacement, with all due respect to Farrell.