More Practice Squad Additions
The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed three players to their practice squad.
The Dolphins had four spots open as of Friday morning. They added linebacker William Bradley-King, tackle Anderson Hardy, and running back Deneric Prince. Two of the three players have practice squad experience in the National Football League. Hardy is the only one not to appear on a practice squad or active roster.
The new players will join a group that includes rookies who performed in the preseason. There is also a group of veterans who might be promoted to the 53-man active roster if needed.
Bradley-King has appeared in four career games in two seasons with Washington (2021-22), recording seven tackles and one-half of a quarterback sack.
He spent the 2023 season on Washington's practice squad before spending the offseason program and training camp with the New England Patriots in 2024. The Patriots waived him on Monday, one day before mandatory cutdowns.
Hardy entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2023 with Kansas City and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team. He spent the 2024 offseason program and training camp with Pittsburgh.
According to Steelers Depot, he spent most of the summer working with the third team. They also said he struggled in camp and the preseason.
Prince entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City in 2023. He spent the offseason program and training camp with Kansas City in 2023 and 2024. Prince appeared in two games with the Chiefs in 2023 and spent the rest of the season on their practice squad.
Prince joins a crowded running back room that includes Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Jeff Wilson, Jr. Prince takes the spot previously occupied by Anthony McFarland, who was waived from the practice squad on Thursday.