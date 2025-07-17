More QB Questions Arise for Dolphins Week 1 Opponent
The Miami Dolphins will have to pay even closer attention to the Indianapolis Colts during the preseason.
The Dolphins play the Colts in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium this season, and the team is slated to have a quarterback battle between former top pick Anthony Richardson and veteran free agent addition Daniel Jones.
While this was always the plan for the Colts, Richardson suffered a setback during rehab for a shoulder injury that kept him out of the team’s offseason program. However, Richardson seems to be healed enough to compete in training camp, ESPN reported on Thursday.
Richardson was up and down in his start against the Dolphins last season, struggling with his passing but making plays with his running ability in a game the Colts won, 16-10, as they took advantage of Miami's offensive ineptitude, highlighted by two fumbles and a failed fourth-down rushing attempt.
Richardson had a 59.2 passer rating in that game, though he did have a team-high 56 rushing yards. He completed just 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.
The Dolphins have also faced Jones once before, in a 2023 game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jones was much more efficient, completing 14 of 20 passes, but everything was short, and he was sacked six times before leaving the game in the fourth quarter for veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. The Giants' offense failed to reach the end zone that day, their only touchdown coming on a 102-yard pick-six.
Regardless of who starts, this will be the second season in a row the Dolphins will travel to face the Colts. Tyler Huntley started last year’s game before leaving with an injury, leading to Tim Boyle finishing the game.
Fans likely will recall the game ended with Boyle throwing the ball out of bounds with just seconds left on the clock instead of giving the team a chance at a miracle comeback.
While the starting quarterback will continue to get the headlines, the Colts also made a significant change on defense this offseason.
They replaced their defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, with former Dolphins assistant Lou Anarumo, who had a successful run with the Bengals before their defense bottomed out last season.
The last time the Dolphins beat the Colts was on Nov. 10, 2021, when they secured a 16-12 home victory. Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in passing that day, and Jason Sanders made three field goals to secure the win.
The Dolphins are 3-0 in season openers against the Colts, with victories in 1993, 1997, and 1998, the last game marking Peyton Manning's NFL debut.
