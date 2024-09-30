Mostert Status Update for Tennessee Game
It appears as though De'Von Achane again will get the feature role for the Miami Dolphins on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.
Veteran Raheem Mostert is expected to miss a third consecutive game because of the chest injury he sustained in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero's social media post Monday morning.
Mostert, who led the team in rushing and set a franchise record with 22 touchdowns last season, was listed as questionable on the final injury report for Week 4. He was unable to play in the games against the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, both Dolphins losses.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday he knew Mostert wanted to try to go Monday night, but was uncertain at the time he would be able to do so.
"I know he's trying. I know he definitely enjoys playing football more than watching it," McDaniel said. "That being said, we have great discussions based upon the totality of the season and the ways that we're not going to take steps - we're not going to prematurely put ourselves out there if we're going to take steps back and can't properly protect ourselves.
" I know he wants to in the worst way, but he's an important piece to our team and our offense, so we will take that into full consideration before game time."
Mostert was trying to sound optimistic, but he knew it was a long shot he'd be ready to go. He was limited in practice all week, though he said he was involved in some contact work when the team practiced in pads Thursday.
“I did some stuff (Thursday) and it felt good, but it’s all about the game speed and the game reps," Mostert said. "That’s what really matters most.”
THREE DOWN FOR THE DOLPHINS, MAYBE FOUR
The Dolphins already have ruled out two other starters for the game against Tennessee, tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller, each player sustaining a concussion in the loss at Seattle.
Additionally, linebacker David Long Jr. was listed as doubtful on the final injury report because of a hamstring injury.
And that's, of course, not counting the players on injured reserve, starting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss a second start because of the concussion he sustained against Buffalo.