Negative Injury News All Around for the Defense
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided some updates on the team's injured defensive players for their Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills, and none of them were good.
McDaniel indicated that Zach Sieler, Jevon Holland and Kader Kohou all were likely to be ruled out when the final injury report of the week comes out later Friday.
Sieler is dealing with an eye injury resulting from being poked at practice two Thursdays ago. The good news is that the injury, which NFL Network reported involved the orbital bone, didn't require surgery, but McDaniel indicated the issue here is making sure that Sieler doesn't take an undue risk of aggravating the injury.
"I mean, if it was just performance-based, I think he would probably be out there regardless," McDaniel said.
With Holland, he sustained a knee injury in the first half of the 28-27 loss against the Arizona Cardinals and didn't return.
The injury occurred in Holland's first game since he broke a bone in his left hand in the Dolphins' Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots the week before the bye.
Kohou missed the game against the Cardinals because of a neck injury he sustained in the 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.
OFFENSIVE OUTLOOK BETTER
If there was any good news in terms of injury updates, it involved offensive starters Tyreek Hill and Alec Ingold.
McDaniel said Hill being limited in practice Thursday was the result of managing the foot injury he sustained in practice last week.
With Ingold, McDaniel said he got treatment on his calf after it became a bit of an issue the previous day. But McDaniel said he was optimistic that Ingold would play against Buffalo.
The Dolphins, though, will not have tight end Julian Hill, who'll miss the game with a shoulder injury.
McDaniel also said he didn't foresee wide receiver River Cracraft being activated off injured reserve for this week after returning to practice Wednesday for the first time since the preseason.