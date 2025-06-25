New Top 100 List Reflects Dolphins' Current Situation
The Miami Dolphins have lost some significant star power since the end of last season, and one prominent analyst’s annual list of the top 100 players in the NFL reflects that.
While CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco's annual list is not a definitive ranking, it serves as a solid indicator regarding who is among the top of the league's talent and which teams possess that talent.
Prisco's 2025 edition saw a lack of Dolphins players as opposed to previous years. Just two players from the team made the list — wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who likely is on his way out. Hill, who turned in just 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2024 (his first sub-1,000 yard season since 2019), took a plummet from the rankings from last year.
Hill was No. 4 on the 2024 list. He was the No. 1 wide receiver. Now, he resides at No. 30. Among wide receivers, Hill ranked fourth. Notably, Prisco has two tight ends ranked higher than him as well: Las Vegas' Brock Bowers (No. 22) and San Francisco's George Kittle (No. 25).
"After two dominant seasons with the Dolphins, Hill's numbers were down in 2024," Prisco wrote. "There were a lot of reasons, but he wasn't the same player. He had just 81 catches with six touchdowns. This is a big year for him."
Ramsey just barely made the list. He sits at No. 99 after allowing a 62% completion percentage and 82.3 passer rating. Ramsey did not make the Pro Bowl in 2024, a first since 2019.
"Ramsey's play has definitely tailed off some from his best years, but he still deserves a spot on this list," Prisco wrote. "Where he plays this season remains a mystery since he will be traded. But he can still help a team with secondary needs. But is he worth salary?"
Ramsey's fall on the list has been steep, but steady. He was rated the 14th-best player in 2023 before winding up at No. 43 in 2024. That's a 56-spot drop for the former All-Pro cornerback.
The Tell-Tale Roster
The Dolphins' roster was among the strongest in Prisco's rankings in 2023 and 2024, boasting five players in each year.
In 2023, Hill led the pack for Miami at No. 14; closely behind was Ramsey at No. 14. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's strong sophomore campaign of 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns put him at No. 62 on the list. He would move 20 spots to No. 42 in 2024, despite missing three games due to separate injuries.
He missed the 2025 list altogether.
Former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins slotted in at No. 74 in 2023. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason for a deal that averages $28 million annually, but he's still dealing with a foot injury that cut short his 2024 season.
Linebacker/edge rusher Jaelan Phillips was the lowest-ranked Dolphins player on the 2023 list, at No. 95. Injuries limited him greatly over the next two seasons, and he missed both the 2024 and 2025 lists.
Former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, who signed with the New York Giants in March, was featured on the 2024 list at No. 63. He failed to make the 2025 list.
Notably, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was No. 65 on the list in 2024. He was left off the 2025 list after missing six starts because of a third diagnosed concussion and a hip injury later in the season.