All Dolphins

NFL.com Analysts Has Common Theme for Dolphins Mock Draft

The Miami Dolphins has some very clear needs heading into the offseason

Scott Salomon

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rushes against Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) during the game at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rushes against Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) during the game at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three NFL.com draft analysts have opined as to who the Miami Dolphins will take at pick No. 13 later this spring. We analyze their projections and factor in how those potential selections will help the Dolphins in 2025.

According to NFL.com, their analysts expect the Dolphins to go with the offensive line in the first round.

Eric Edholm and Daniel Jeremiah both have the Dolphins selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas. Banks was an early entrant into the NFL Draft who bypassed his senior season to turn professional.

Banks likely would at least start at guard, where the Dolphins are looking for an upgrade over Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg. Banks is 6-4 and weights 324 pounds. He also has 35-inch arms, which are better suited for the tackle position with his longer reach, so that may be his NFL position down the line.

Banks is very versatile and can play either guard or tackle, but he feels most comfortable at tackle where he got most of his repetitions in college.

"Nothing is more important for the Dolphins than protecting Tua Tagovailoa," Jeremiah said. "Banks could do that at tackle or guard."

Edholm also projects Banks to be drafted by Miami.

It's no secret the Dolphins need offensive line help with Jones, Eichenberg and fellow guard Isaiah Wynn are pending UFAs, right tackle Austin Jackson will be coming off a season-ending knee injury, and Terron Armstead might retire.

"The Dolphins head into this offseason with two likely openings on the offensive line, so let's figure they fill one with a free agent and the other with the thickly built Banks, who could start early," Edholm said. "The Texas product might never be special, but he has higher-floor traits."

Bucky Brooks, another analyst from NFL.com who part of the mock draft process, has the Dolphins selecting a guard from Alabama. He has the Dolphins selecting Tyler Booker with the 13th pick.

"Adding physicality and toughness to the offensive line is a priority for the Dolphins," Brooks said. "Booker is a bully at the line of scrimmage with the nastiness needed to set the tone up front."

Additional reading:

feed

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI, Miami Hurricanes On SI and San Antonio Spurs On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Home/News