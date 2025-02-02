NFL.com Analysts Has Common Theme for Dolphins Mock Draft
Three NFL.com draft analysts have opined as to who the Miami Dolphins will take at pick No. 13 later this spring. We analyze their projections and factor in how those potential selections will help the Dolphins in 2025.
According to NFL.com, their analysts expect the Dolphins to go with the offensive line in the first round.
Eric Edholm and Daniel Jeremiah both have the Dolphins selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas. Banks was an early entrant into the NFL Draft who bypassed his senior season to turn professional.
Banks likely would at least start at guard, where the Dolphins are looking for an upgrade over Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg. Banks is 6-4 and weights 324 pounds. He also has 35-inch arms, which are better suited for the tackle position with his longer reach, so that may be his NFL position down the line.
Banks is very versatile and can play either guard or tackle, but he feels most comfortable at tackle where he got most of his repetitions in college.
"Nothing is more important for the Dolphins than protecting Tua Tagovailoa," Jeremiah said. "Banks could do that at tackle or guard."
Edholm also projects Banks to be drafted by Miami.
It's no secret the Dolphins need offensive line help with Jones, Eichenberg and fellow guard Isaiah Wynn are pending UFAs, right tackle Austin Jackson will be coming off a season-ending knee injury, and Terron Armstead might retire.
"The Dolphins head into this offseason with two likely openings on the offensive line, so let's figure they fill one with a free agent and the other with the thickly built Banks, who could start early," Edholm said. "The Texas product might never be special, but he has higher-floor traits."
Bucky Brooks, another analyst from NFL.com who part of the mock draft process, has the Dolphins selecting a guard from Alabama. He has the Dolphins selecting Tyler Booker with the 13th pick.
"Adding physicality and toughness to the offensive line is a priority for the Dolphins," Brooks said. "Booker is a bully at the line of scrimmage with the nastiness needed to set the tone up front."