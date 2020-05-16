AllDolphins
NFL Allowing Teams to Re-Open Facilities

Alain Poupart

The NFL office sent a memo to club presidents and chief executives Friday outlining the steps to re-open team facilities, according to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins could be among the teams allowed to re-open their facility depending on whether they're allowed by Broward County, which will begin Phase 1 of its "re-opening" Monday.

Broward County will be allowed apartment complexes and homeowners associations to re-open their gyms, according to Broward Mayor Dale Holness.

The three conditions for teams to open their facilities is to be permitted under governing state and local regulations, to be in complicance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and distributed to all clubs May. 6.

Under this first phase for re-opening team facilities, no coaches and players will be allowed at the facility other than those players currently undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.

The restriction against coaches is done to prevent any team from having a competitive advantage by being able to return to the facility sooner based on local regulations.

Teams will be limited to no more than 50 percent of staff in the facility, with a maximum of 75 people.

Team employees who will be allowed at the facility during phase one include members of the personnel, football operations or football administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff, and nutritionists. The strength and conditioning coach will be allowed at the facility if he/she is currently participating in player participation.

A condition for opening the facility is to for team Infection Control Officers (ICO) to complete a training program with Dr. Sills on Monday evening.

“The first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our availability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment,” the memo stated. “After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time."

