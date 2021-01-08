NFL Playoffs First Round Viewer's Guide: Ranking the Games, Predictions, Dolphins Angles

Breaking down and ranking the matchups of the first round of the 2020 NFL playoffs

The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend with a new look, as for the first time we have six first-round games with the addition of one team per conference and the elimination of one of the two byes.

There will be three games Saturday and three more Sunday, many of them featuring former Dolphins players.

Here then is a ranking of the matchups in terms of viewer appeal with thoughts on Dolphins connections, followed at the end by predictions ranked in order of confidence.

6. Chicago (8-8) at New Orleans (12-4), Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (CBS, Nick): This isn't a particularly appealing matchup because the Bears were simply not competitive — at home — against another NFC powerhouse (Green Bay) last week in a game that would have kept them from needing an Arizona loss. No offense to the Bears, but that Mitch Trubisky-led offense simply isn't much fun to watch. Actually, the best thing about this game might be the Nickelodeon simulcast.

5. L.A. Rams (10-6) at Seattle (12-4), Saturday, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX): Not a huge fan of divisional battles in playoff games, and this one brings the added element of one of the starting quarterbacks (Jared Goff) possibly having to miss the game because of an injury.

4. Tampa Bay (11-5) at Washington (7-9), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC): This maybe should be ranked lower considering it involves a team with a losing record, but Washington's defense is really good. And, of course, there's always something about Tom Brady and the playoffs.

3. Indianapolis (11-5) at Buffalo (13-3), Saturday, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Some Dolphins fans might not want to hear this, but the Bills offense is really fun to watch. And the Colts have a very good defense, making this a really good matchup.

2. Cleveland (11-5) at Pittsburgh (12-4), Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC): There's all sorts of subplots in this one, starting with the Browns playing their first playoff game since the 2002 season and having to do so without head coach Kevin Stefanski along with standout offensive lineman Joel Bitonio because of a COVID-19 situation. Former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remains a key player on a very good Steelers defense and could find himself going against Jarvis Landry on certain occasions.

1. Baltimore (11-5) at Tennessee (11-5), Sunday, 1:05 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+, FREEFORM): This game has everything, from the two best rushing teams in the NFL going at it to a rematch of the 2019 playoff game when the Titans shocked the top-seeded Ravens. Ryan Tannehill will be a key player in this game if the Ravens find a way to slow down Derrick Henry.

PREDICTIONS (in order of confidence):

Saints over Bears: Sorry, this shouldn't be close.

Steelers over Browns: The Browns defeated the Steelers by two points last week in a win-or-else game at home while Pittsburgh rested four key starters. Tough to see them winning without their head coach and Bitonio against a full Pittsburgh team.

Bucs over Redskins: Washington's offense simply isn't good enough to keep up with Brady and company.

Bills over Colts: Buffalo is playing as well right now as any team in the NFL.

Seahawks over Rams: The Rams have a good enough defense to keep this close or even pull off an upset even if Jared Goff doesn't play.

Ravens over Titans: The Titans defeated Baltimore in overtime earlier this season and there's no reason to think this one won't be close again.