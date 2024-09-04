Number 1 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season is almost over as we continue to honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 1.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 1 for at least one regular season game:
K Garo Yepremian (1970-78), K Tony Franklin (1988), P Matt Turk (2000-01, 2003-04), K Cody Parkey (2017), QB Tua Tagovailoa (2020-23)
The breakdown of 1 with the Dolphins
There are only five options here, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's past two seasons have given him the nod for number 1 over 1970s kicker Garo Yepremian. Tua's impressive body of work in those two seasons include leading the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and leading the league in passing yards and earning his first Pro Bowl berth last season. Yepremian holds an important place in Dolphins lore. But beyond his game-winning field goal in the Christmas Day Classic of 1971 that launched the Dolphins dynasty and his Football Follies play in Super Bowl VII, Yepremian was good enough to be a two-time All-Pro for the Dolphins and the kicker on the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s.Barefooted kicker Tony Franklin closed out his 10-year NFL career with five games with the Dolphins in 1989, but during that time he made only 4 of 11 field goal attempts. Matt Turk had two two-year stints with the Dolphins and was steady, if unspectacular. He best average with Miami was 41.7 in 2004. Cody Parkey spent only one season with the Dolphins, but it was a very good one. Parkey tied the franchise single-season record for accuracy by making 21 of 23 field goal attempts. But he left when he got a lucrative free agent offer from the Chicago Bears, where his stay ended after he missed a potential game-winning field goal in a playoff loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. After appearing in three games for Tennessee in 2019 as an injury replacement, Parkey now is a member of the Cleveland Browns practice squad.
The top three Dolphins players with number 1
1. QB Tua Tagovailoa
2. K Garo Yepremian
3. K Cody Parkey
Dolphins 1's among the NFL's all-time best
Both Tua and Garo rank among the top 10 on Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value ranking for modern-era players who wore 1, a list topped by Warren Moon and Cam Newton. There are seven Hall of Famers who wore mostly 1, but Moon is the only one who played after the AFL-NFL merger of 1970.