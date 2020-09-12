SI.com
Number 1 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season wraps up, and for the final time we'll honor the best players wearing a particular number for the Dolphins.

Today, we have reached number 1.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy; 60. G Bert Weidner

59. LB Doug Swift; 58. DE-LB Kim Bokamper; 57. C Dwight Stephenson; 56. LB John Offerdahl; 55. LB Earnest Rhone; 54. LB Zach Thomas; 53. LB Bob Matheson; 52. LB Channing Crowder; 51. LB Bryan Cox; 50. LB Larry Gordon

49. CB William Judson; 48. CB Gerald Small; 47. S Glenn Blackwood; 46. S Don Bessillieu; 45. CB Curtis Johnson; 44. CB Paul Lankford; 43. S Bud Brown; 42. WR Paul Warfield; 41. FB Keith Byars; 40. S Dick Anderson

39. RB Larry Csonka; 38. DB Calvin Jackson; 37. CB J.B. Brown; 36. FB Don Nottingham; 35. DB Walt Aikens; 34. RB Ricky Williams; 33. RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar; 32. RB Kenyan Drake; 31. S Brock Marion; 30. RB Bernie Parmalee

29. CB Sam Madison; 28. CB Don McNeal; 27. CB Terrell Buckley; 26. S Jarvis Williams; 25. DB Tim Foley; 24. RB Delvin Williams; 23. CB Patrick Surtain; 22. RB Tony Nathan; 21. RB Jim Kiick; 20. S Reshad Jones

19. WR-KR Ted Ginn Jr.; 18. WR Rishard Matthews; 17. QB Ryan Tannehill; 16. QB David Woodley; 15. WR Davone Bess; 14. WR Jarvis Landry; 13. QB Dan Marino; 12. QB Bob Griese; 11. QB-WR-TE Jim Jensen; 10. K Olindo Mare

9. QB Jay Fiedler; 8. QB Matt Moore; 7. K Fuad Reveiz; 6. QB Jay Cutler; 5. K Dan Carpenter; 4. P Reggie Roby; 3. K Andrew Franks; 2. P Brandon Fields

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 1 for at least one regular season game:

K Garo Yepremian (1970-78), K Tony Franklin (1988), P Matt Turk (2000-01, 2003-04), K Cody Parkey (2017)

The debate:

As was the case with number 2, there are only four choices. The hope is that rookie Tua Tagovailoa eventually will become the No. 1 player at number 1 for the Dolphins.

For now, here are the choices.

• Garo Yepremian holds an important place in Dolphins lore. But beyond his game-winning field goal in the Christmas Day Classic of 1971 that launched the Dolphins dynasty and his Football Follies play in Super Bowl VII, Yepremian was good enough to be a two-time All-Pro for the Dolphins and the kicker on the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s.

• Barefooted kicker Tony Franklin closed out his 10-year NFL career with five games with the Dolphins in 1989, but during that time he made only 4 of 11 field goal attempts.

• Matt Turk had two two-year stints with the Dolphins and was steady, if unspectacular. He best average with Miami was 41.7 in 2004.

• Cody Parkey spent only one season with the Dolphins, but it was a very good one. Parkey tied the franchise single-season record for accuracy by making 21 of 23 field goal attempts. But he left when he got a lucrative free agent offer from the Chicago Bears, where his stay ended after he missed a potential game-winning field goal in a playoff loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. After appearing in three games for Tennessee in 2019 as an injury replacement, Parkey now is a member of the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

The top three:

1. K Garo Yepremian

2. K Cody Parkey

3. P Matt Turk

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

