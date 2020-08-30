Number 14 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season continues, and every day we honor the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 14.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy; 60. G Bert Weidner

59. LB Doug Swift; 58. DE-LB Kim Bokamper; 57. C Dwight Stephenson; 56. LB John Offerdahl; 55. LB Earnest Rhone; 54. LB Zach Thomas; 53. LB Bob Matheson; 52. LB Channing Crowder; 51. LB Bryan Cox; 50. LB Larry Gordon

49. CB William Judson; 48. CB Gerald Small; 47. S Glenn Blackwood; 46. S Don Bessillieu; 45. CB Curtis Johnson; 44. CB Paul Lankford; 43. S Bud Brown; 42. WR Paul Warfield; 41. FB Keith Byars; 40. S Dick Anderson

39. RB Larry Csonka; 38. DB Calvin Jackson; 37. CB J.B. Brown; 36. FB Don Nottingham; 35. DB Walt Aikens; 34. RB Ricky Williams; 33. RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar; 32. RB Kenyan Drake; 31. S Brock Marion; 30. RB Bernie Parmalee

29. CB Sam Madison; 28. CB Don McNeal; 27. CB Terrell Buckley; 26. S Jarvis Williams; 25. DB Tim Foley; 24. RB Delvin Williams; 23. CB Patrick Surtain; 22. RB Tony Nathan; 21. RB Jim Kiick; 20. S Reshad Jones

19. WR-KR Ted Ginn Jr.; 18. WR Rishard Matthews; 17. QB Ryan Tannehill; 16. QB David Woodley; 15. WR Davone Bess

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 14 for at least one regular season game:

QB Scott Stankavage (1987), QB Doug Pederson (1993), QB Scott Zolak (1999), QB Brian Griese (2003), WR Marlon Moore (2010-13), WR Jarvis Landry (2014-17), WR Brice Butler (2018), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2019)

The debate:

We're back to single digits for number of players who wore 14, so we'll just go ahead and list every one of them.

• Scott Stankavage was the backup quarterback for the three strike-replacement games in 1987 and he attempted seven passes in those three games.

• Before he became head coach of the Eagles, Pederson began his NFL career with seven games as a backup quarterback for the Dolphins, the most famous obviously being Don Shula's record-setting 325th career victory when Pederson came off the bench to help the Dolphins defeat, ironically enough, the Eagles. Three years after playing for the Dolphins, Pederson was back in the NFL with the Packers and went on to play 100 career games with 17 starts over 10 seasons.

• Scott Zolak appeared in one game as a backup for the Dolphins in 1999 after he had played 54 games for the Patriots the previous seven years. Zolak was 0-for-4 passing for Miami.

• Brian Griese followed his Hall of Fame father in Miami in 2003 after he played five years in Denver and went 3-2 in five starts.

• Marlon Moore showed glimpses of potential during his time with Miami, but the one-time rookie free agent caught only 18 passes in 37 games.

• Jarvis Landry hardly could have been more productive during his four seasons with the Dolphins. The second-round pick from LSU set a Dolphins rookie record with 84 catches in 2014, set the overall franchise record with 110 catches in 2015 and then broke that record with 112 catches in 2017 when he made the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive season.

• Brice Butler started one of the six games he played in 2018 and had six catches.

• Ryan Fitzpatrick earned team MVP honors in 2019 when he passed for 3,529 yards and led the Dolphins in rushing in his 15th NFL season.

The top three:

1. WR Jarvis Landry

2. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

3. WR Marlon Moore

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.