Number 15 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season continues, and every day we honor the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 15.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy; 60. G Bert Weidner

59. LB Doug Swift; 58. DE-LB Kim Bokamper; 57. C Dwight Stephenson; 56. LB John Offerdahl; 55. LB Earnest Rhone; 54. LB Zach Thomas; 53. LB Bob Matheson; 52. LB Channing Crowder; 51. LB Bryan Cox; 50. LB Larry Gordon

49. CB William Judson; 48. CB Gerald Small; 47. S Glenn Blackwood; 46. S Don Bessillieu; 45. CB Curtis Johnson; 44. CB Paul Lankford; 43. S Bud Brown; 42. WR Paul Warfield; 41. FB Keith Byars; 40. S Dick Anderson

39. RB Larry Csonka; 38. DB Calvin Jackson; 37. CB J.B. Brown; 36. FB Don Nottingham; 35. DB Walt Aikens; 34. RB Ricky Williams; 33. RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar; 32. RB Kenyan Drake; 31. S Brock Marion; 30. RB Bernie Parmalee

29. CB Sam Madison; 28. CB Don McNeal; 27. CB Terrell Buckley; 26. S Jarvis Williams; 25. DB Tim Foley; 24. RB Delvin Williams; 23. CB Patrick Surtain; 22. RB Tony Nathan; 21. RB Jim Kiick; 20. S Reshad Jones

19. WR-KR Ted Ginn Jr.; 18. WR Rishard Matthews; 17. QB Ryan Tannehill; 16. QB David Woodley

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 15 for at least one regular season game:

QB John Stofa (1966-67), QB Kim Hammond (1968), K Karl Kremser (1969-70), RB Charles Leigh (1971), QB Earl Morrall (1972-76), QB Kyle Mackey (1987), WR Kirby Dar Dar (1995), WR Ronald Bellamy (2004), WR Kerry Reed (2007), WR Davone Bess (2008-12), WR Damian Williams (2014), WR Justin Hunter (2016), WR Albert Wilson (2018-19)

The debate:

After we were in single digits for numbers 16 and 17, there's a longer list of players at number 15, and some good options for a top three.

• Earl Morrall was 38 when he joined the Dolphins in 1972 to back up Bob Griese, and went on to earn team MVP in the perfect season after starting the last nine games, though he gave way to Griese at halftime of the AFC Championship Game. Morrall would start one game each of the next three years, going 2-1 in those three starts.

• Davone Bess made the Dolphins roster as an undrafted free agent and proceeded to average 64 catches in his five seasons. His 54 catches in 2008 represents the highest total for a Miami rookie free agent. Bess also had three seasons where he averaged more than 11 yards on punt returns.

• Before deciding to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, Wilson started seven games in two seasons with Miami and had 69 catches, including a career-high 43 last year.

Worth noting

Stofa, who started two games for the Dolphins, has the distinction of being the only player in team history to be traded and re-acquired in a trade. He started the 1967 opener before being injured in the first quarter and giving way to Bob Griese. ... Hammond played three games in a relief role in 1968 before being part of the trade that brought Nick Buoniconti to Miami. ... Kremser, who was 13-of-23 on field goal attempts in 15 games with Miami, later became soccer coach at Florida International University. ... Mackey was the starting quarterback in the strike-replacement games of 1987 and he went 1-2 with three touchdowns and five picks. ... Damian Williams was on the roster at the same time as running back Damien Williams, but Damian lasted only one game.

The top three:

1. WR Davone Bess

2. QB Earl Morrall

3. WR Albert Wilson

