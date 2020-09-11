SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Number 2 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season continues, and every day we honor the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 2.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy; 60. G Bert Weidner

59. LB Doug Swift; 58. DE-LB Kim Bokamper; 57. C Dwight Stephenson; 56. LB John Offerdahl; 55. LB Earnest Rhone; 54. LB Zach Thomas; 53. LB Bob Matheson; 52. LB Channing Crowder; 51. LB Bryan Cox; 50. LB Larry Gordon

49. CB William Judson; 48. CB Gerald Small; 47. S Glenn Blackwood; 46. S Don Bessillieu; 45. CB Curtis Johnson; 44. CB Paul Lankford; 43. S Bud Brown; 42. WR Paul Warfield; 41. FB Keith Byars; 40. S Dick Anderson

39. RB Larry Csonka; 38. DB Calvin Jackson; 37. CB J.B. Brown; 36. FB Don Nottingham; 35. DB Walt Aikens; 34. RB Ricky Williams; 33. RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar; 32. RB Kenyan Drake; 31. S Brock Marion; 30. RB Bernie Parmalee

29. CB Sam Madison; 28. CB Don McNeal; 27. CB Terrell Buckley; 26. S Jarvis Williams; 25. DB Tim Foley; 24. RB Delvin Williams; 23. CB Patrick Surtain; 22. RB Tony Nathan; 21. RB Jim Kiick; 20. S Reshad Jones

19. WR-KR Ted Ginn Jr.; 18. WR Rishard Matthews; 17. QB Ryan Tannehill; 16. QB David Woodley; 15. WR Davone Bess; 14. WR Jarvis Landry; 13. QB Dan Marino; 12. QB Bob Griese; 11. QB-WR-TE Jim Jensen; 10. K Olindo Mare

9. QB Jay Fiedler; 8. QB Matt Moore; 7. K Fuad Reveiz; 6. QB Jay Cutler; 5. K Dan Carpenter; 4. P Reggie Roby; 3. K Andrew Franks

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 2 for at least one regular season game:

RB Cookie Gilchrist (1966), Willie Beecher (1987), P Brandon Fields (2008-14), P Matt Haack

The debate:

We're back to only four choices at number 2.

• Cookie Gilchrist was a four-time AFL All-Star when the Dolphins got him in a trade in 1966 and he rushed for 262 yards in eight games. Miami then made him part of a multi-player deal with the Denver Broncos the following year.

• Willie Beecher was the Dolphins kicker during the strike-replacement games of 1987 and in those three games he made 3 of 4 field goal attempts, with a long of 40 yards, and was 12-for-12 on extra points.

• After switching from 4 to 2 after his rookie season, Brandon Fields made himself arguably the best punter in team history. Fields led the NFL with a 50.2-yard average in 2012 and sandwiched that with a pair of seasons with a 48.8-yard mark. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013.

• Matt Haack has been very steady since joining the Dolphins as a rookie free agent in 2017, averaging between 44.5 and 45.0 yards in his three seasons. Haack also was part of the famous "Mountaineer Shot" play of 2019 when he threw a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders after taking a snap in shotgun formation off a field goal attempt.

The top three:

1. P Brandon Fields

2. P Matt Haack

3. RB Cookie Gilchrist

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest Dolphins news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the AllDolphins page. Mobile users click the notification bell.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.Number 14 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Make Their Point in Powerful Video

The Miami Dolphins were featured in a video where they discussed their stance on the issue of racial injustice and indicated they would stay inside their locker room during the playing of the two anthems

Alain Poupart

by

1PhinsFan2

SI Team Publishers 2020 Season Predictions

The NFL regular season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans, and SI team publishers offered their predictions for division standings and Super Bowl teams

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will begin the regular season against a New England Patriots team that will have a different look without Tom Brady at quarterback but still has head coach Bill Belichick

Alain Poupart

Ex-Patriots Quickly Take Charge for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins season opener against the New England Patriots will represent a homecoming for several players and coaches, including three 2020 newcomers who have been selected team captains

Alain Poupart

Number 3 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are three days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Clearly Better, but How Much Better?

The Miami Dolphins have upgraded their personnel at just about every position since this time last year, to the point where the transformation has been pretty remarkable

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Defensive Thoughts Heading Into Season

The Miami Dolphins made upgrades at all levels of their defense in the offseason, but just how big of a jump can that unit make in 2020?

Alain Poupart

Jones Happy for Jalen, Not Focused on Expectations

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is excited about the upcoming season, but trying to live up to his contract is not a factor

Alain Poupart

The First Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver DeVante Parker are among the seven players on the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of 2020

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: The Last NE Game Without Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots with a quarterback other than Tom Brady for only the fourth time since 2000

Alain Poupart