SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Number 27 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season continues, and every day we honor the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 27.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy; 60. G Bert Weidner

59. LB Doug Swift; 58. DE-LB Kim Bokamper; 57. C Dwight Stephenson; 56. LB John Offerdahl; 55. LB Earnest Rhone; 54. LB Zach Thomas; 53. LB Bob Matheson; 52. LB Channing Crowder; 51. LB Bryan Cox; 50. LB Larry Gordon

49. CB William Judson; 48. CB Gerald Small; 47. S Glenn Blackwood; 46. S Don Bessillieu; 45. CB Curtis Johnson; 44. CB Paul Lankford; 43. S Bud Brown; 42. WR Paul Warfield; 41. FB Keith Byars; 40. S Dick Anderson

39. RB Larry Csonka; 38. DB Calvin Jackson; 37. CB J.B. Brown; 36. FB Don Nottingham; 35. DB Walt Aikens; 34. RB Ricky Williams; 33. RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar; 32. RB Kenyan Drake; 31. S Brock Marion; 30. RB Bernie Parmalee

29. CB Sam Madison; 28. CB Don McNeal

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 27 for at least one regular season game:

RB Gary Tucker (1968), RB Gary Davis (1976-79), RB Lorenzo Hampton (1985-89), S Stevon Moore (1990), CB David Pool (1994), CB Terrell Buckley (1995-99, 2003), S Arturo Freeman (2000-02), CB Will Poole (2004-05), S Shirdonya Mitchell (2006), S Lamont Thompson (2007), RB Samkon Gado (2007), CB Benny Sapp (2010-11), S Jimmy Wilson (2012-14), RB Raheem Mostert (2015), RB LaMichael James (2015), S Shamiel Gary (2015), S Maurice Smith (2017), RB Kalen Ballage (2019)

The debate:

The top spot for 27 has to go to cornerback Terrell Buckley, who had 24 interceptions in 96 career games with the Dolphins. Buckley had a career-high eight interceptions in 1998 and led the NFL with 164 interception return yards in 1996 when he had six picks. Gary Davis was a sixth-round pick who played four seasons with the Dolphins, mostly as a backup. His best season was in 1977 when he started six games and rushed for 533 yards and two touchdowns. Lorenzo Hampton was a first-round pick in 1985 who played 70 games with 34 starts in his five NFL seasons, all with Miami. His best season came in 1986 when he rushed for 830 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, including three in a 45-3 Monday night victory against the New York Jets. Jimmy Wilson started 20 games, including 13 in 2014, in his final three seasons with the Dolphins after wearing 25 as a rookie in 2011. 

Worth noting:

Stevon Moore played seven games for the Dolphins in 1990 after arriving as a Plan B free agent and he was lost to the Browns in Plan B free agency in 1992 and went on to start 97 games for the Browns and Ravens over the next eight years. ... Arturo Freeman played a total of five seasons with the Dolphins, the first three wearing 27 and the last two with 20. ... Will Poole was a fourth-round pick in 2004, but knee issues ended his career after he played 15 games with one start in 2004. ... Lamont Thompson signed with the Dolphins after starting 45 games for Tennessee over the previous three years, but he last only three games in Miami before he was waived. ... Benny Sapp started six games for the Dolphins in 2010, but was released days after the 2011 season opener after being beaten for a 99-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Wes Welker. ... Mostert played one game for the Dolphins in 2015 for the first of his five NFL teams until he became settled in San Francisco and starred in the 2019 playoffs. ... Ballage switched to 27 last year after wearing 33 as a rookie in 2018.

The top three:

1. CB Terrell Buckley

2. RB Lorenzo Hampton

3. RB Gary Davis

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest Dolphins news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the AllDolphins page. Mobile users click the notification bell.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Safety Stories: On Colbert, Jones and Former CBs

The Miami Dolphins reportedly will be releasing safety Adrian Colbert, putting even more emphasis at the position on former cornerbacks Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain

Alain Poupart

by

Markz

Number 28 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 28 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Why His Coach Is Expecting Jump From Wilkins

Miami Dolphins defensive line coach Marion Hobby is encouraged by the progress made last season by Christian Wilkins

Alain Poupart

by

Markz

New Dolphins DC a Big Arnsparger Fan

New Miami Dolphins coordinator Josh Boyer called it an honor to hold the same position as legendary Miami assistant Bill Arnsparger

Alain Poupart

Number 29 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 29 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Tua's Tribute to Fitz and Other Thoughts

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed his respect for Ryan Fitzpatrick not only wearing his jersey for a media session but with his words

Alain Poupart

Facing the Rookie Reality

The Miami Dolphins restocked their roster with the help of 11 picks in the 2020 NFL draft, but what are realistic expectations for those rookies in 2020?

Alain Poupart

Number 30 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 30 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Tua Understands Pressure ... And How to Deal With It

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa is well aware that fans are expecting him to become a star for the franchise and he's figured out how to deal with that kind of pressure

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Jones Ready To Go on the Attack

New Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is working hard to develop a specific skill he says teammate Xavien Howard performs better

Alain Poupart

by

Markz