Number 28 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy; 60. G Bert Weidner

59. LB Doug Swift; 58. DE-LB Kim Bokamper; 57. C Dwight Stephenson; 56. LB John Offerdahl; 55. LB Earnest Rhone; 54. LB Zach Thomas; 53. LB Bob Matheson; 52. LB Channing Crowder; 51. LB Bryan Cox; 50. LB Larry Gordon

49. CB William Judson; 48. CB Gerald Small; 47. S Glenn Blackwood; 46. S Don Bessillieu; 45. CB Curtis Johnson; 44. CB Paul Lankford; 43. S Bud Brown; 42. WR Paul Warfield; 41. FB Keith Byars; 40. S Dick Anderson

39. RB Larry Csonka; 38. DB Calvin Jackson; 37. CB J.B. Brown; 36. FB Don Nottingham; 35. DB Walt Aikens; 34. RB Ricky Williams; 33. RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar; 32. RB Kenyan Drake; 31. S Brock Marion; 30. RB Bernie Parmalee

29. CB Sam Madison

RB-P George Cheeser (1966), RB Abner Haynes (1967), WR Gene Milton (1968-69), RB Ed Jenkins (1972), RB Hubert Ginn (1975), CB Don McNeal (1980-89), CB Michael McGruder (1990-91), CB Frankie Smith (1993), S Gene Atkins (1994-96), DB Ray Hill (1998-2000), RB Travis Minor (2002-06), RB Jesse Chatman (2007), DB Brannon Condren (2008), S Gibril Wilson (2009), CB Nolan Carroll (2010-13), RB Knowshon Moreno (2014), DB Bobby McCain (2015-18)

This is another number where the Dolphins have not had a Pro Bowl representative. Cornerback Don McNeal would seem like the logical top choice here, though it's not quite that clear-cut. McNeal started 44 games his first four seasons after being a first-round pick in 1980, but he started only four games his final five seasons. McNeal did have 12 interceptions in his four years as a starter. Gene Atkins arrived in 1994 after starting five seasons for New Orleans and he started 31 games in two-plus seasons for Miami. Atkins, the father of Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, had three interceptions in 1994 but was released after five games in 1996. After wearing 34 as a rookie in 2001, Travis Minor played 75 games with four starts donning number 28. His only starts came in 2004 when he started four games and finished with a career-high 388 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Nolan Carroll played the first four seasons of his eight-year career with the Dolphins and started 26 of 58 games. He had five interceptions, including three in 2013. Bobby McCain is well on his way to becoming one of the better late-round picks the Dolphins have made. He had started 40 games for the Dolphins in his first five seasons and had six career interceptions.

Haynes played 11 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 1967 after arriving from Denver in a seven-player trade. ... Jenkins played three games during the 1972 perfect season but did not record any statistics. ... Hubert Ginn played parts of six seasons for the Dolphins but wore 28 only in 1975 when he was a backup for 11 games. ... Chatman was second in rushing yards on the Dolphins behind Ronnie Brown in 2007 with 515. ... Wilson signed a five-year contract as an unrestricted free agent in 2009, but was waived after only one season, during which he played all 16 games with 14 starts. ... Moreno lasted only three games with the Dolphins in 2014 before a knee injury ended his career, but he did have a memorable 134-yard rushing performance in a season-opening victory against the New England Patriots.

1. CB Don McNeal

2. DB Bobby McCain

3. CB Nolan Carroll

