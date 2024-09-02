Number 3 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season is almost over as we continue to honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 3.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 3 for at least one regular season game:
P Tom Orosz (1981-82), P Stacy Gore (1987), K Van Tiffin (1987), P Mark Royals (2002-03), QB Joey Harrington (2006), K Jay Feely (2007), K Andrew Franks (2015-16), QB Josh Rosen (2019), WR Will Fuller V (2021), RB Myles Gaskin (2022), WR Robbie Chosen (2023)
The breakdown of 3 with the Dolphins
A lot more options at number 3 than 4, but no clear-cut standout here.
• Tom Orosz punted every game for the Dolphins in 1981 and 1982, but his averages were pedestrian: 40.8 and 38.7.
• Stacy Gore was the punter for the Dolphins in the strike-replacement games of 1987 and in those three games he averaged only 35.9 yards per punt.
• Van Tiffin kicked for one game for the Dolphins in 1987 and missed his only field goal attempt, though he was 4-for-4 on extra points.
• Mark Royals punted for six teams before he joined the Dolphins in 2002 and he averaged 40.9 yards in his first season. The Dolphins let him go after three games in 2003 when he was averaging 40.2 yards.
• Joey Harrington joined the Dolphins four years after he was the third overall pick in the 2002 draft, and he started 11 games for Miami in 2006 after Daunte Culpepper was placed on IR. Harrington threw more interceptions (15) than touchdown passes (12) and had a passer rating of 68.2.
• Jay Feely had played six NFL seasons before he joined the Dolphins in 2007 and had the most accurate season of his 14-year career when he made a team-record 91.3 percent of his field goal attempts (21-of-23). He didn't last long in Miami, though, because the Dolphins decided to go with rookie free agent Dan Carpenter the following season.
• Andrew Franks was 29-for-37 on field goal attempts in his two seasons in Miami, but he deserves major kudos for his game-tying 55-yard field goal in Week 16 of the 2016 season. That kick helped the Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime, a victory that ultimately gave them a spot in the playoffs.
• Josh Rosen ended up having only one forgettable season in Miami after arriving from Arizona as a former top 10 pick. Rosen's final numbers last year included one touchdown pass and five interceptions.
• Will Fuller V was a high-profile free agent pick-up last offseason, but he ended up playing only two games for the Dolphins.
• Myles Gaskin wore 3 after leading the team in rushing in 2020 and 2021 wearing number 37, but he no longer had a role with the team by then.
• Robbie Chosen had four catches in nine games after joining the Dolphins last season, though he did have a highlight 68-yard touchdown against Denver in Week 3.
The top three Dolphins players with number 3
1. K Andrew Franks
2. K Jay Feely
3. P Tom Orosz
Dolphins 3's among the NFL's all-time best
No Dolphins player would rank in the top 20 here. Bronko Nagurski is the most famous of the three Hall of Famers who wore predominantly this number. New Steelers QB Russell Wilson is the most accomplished of the active players wearing 3.