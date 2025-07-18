Number 48 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 48.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 48 for at least one regular season game:
DB Bob Petrella (1966-71), DB Henry Stuckey (1973-74), CB Ken Ellis (1976), Wade Bosarge (1977), CB Gerald Small (1978-83), S Mike Iaquaniello (1991), RB Jim Kitts (1997), FB Kantroy Barber (1999), TE Brody Heffner-Liddiard (2000), TE MarQueis Gray (2016-17), KR Marcus Sherels (2019), LB Calvin Munson (2019-20), TE Tanner Conner (2022), TE Tyler Kroft (2023), LS Blake Ferguson (2024)
The breakdown of 48 with the Dolphins
There aren't a lot of players who made their mark for the Dolphins wearing number 48, but the best of the bunch clearly was cornerback Gerald Small.
A fourth-round pick in 1978, Small started 76 games for the Dolphins, including all but one game from 1979 through his final season with Miami in 1983. Small had 23 picks for Miami, including 16 in his first three seasons with a career-high seven in 1980.
Bob Petrella joined the Dolphins as an eighth-round pick in the 1966 AFL draft, though he also was a 12th-round pick of the Vikings in the NFL draft. He played six seasons with the Dolphins, starting 21 games and recording five interceptions. He had three of those picks in 1967 when he started five games.
Henry Stuckey joined the Dolphins during the perfect season of 1972, though he didn't play for Miami until 1973 and then started two of 14 games in 1974.
MarQueis Gray appeared in every game for the Dolphins in 2016-17 and made seven starts in 2016 when the team reached the playoffs.
The top three Dolphins players with number 48
1. CB Gerald Small
2. DB Bob Petrella
3. TE MarQueis Gray