Number 6 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season continues, and every day we honor the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 6.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99. DE/LB Jason Taylor; 98. DL Jared Odrick; 97. DT Jordan Phillips; 96. DT Paul Soliai; 95. DT Tim Bowens; 94. DT Randy Starks; 93. DE Trace Armstrong; 92. LS John Denney; 91. DE/LB Cameron Wake; 90. DE/LB Marco Coleman

89. WR Nat Moore; 88. TE Keith Jackson; 87. TE Andre Tillman; 86. WR Oronde Gadsden; 85. LB Nick Buoniconti; 84. DE Bill Stanfill; 83. WR Mark Clayton; 82. WR Brian Hartline; 81. WR O.J. McDuffie; 80. WR Irving Fryar

79. T Jon Giesler; 78. T Richmond Webb; 77. DE/LB A.J. Duhe; 76. T Branden Albert; 75. DT Manny Fernandez; 74. T Mark Dennis; 73. DT Bob Baumhower; 72. DT Bob Heinz; 71. T Todd Wade; 70. DE Kendall Langford

69. G Keith Sims; 68. T Eric Laakso; 67. G/T Bob Kuechenberg; 66. G Larry Little; 65. OL Jeff Dellenbach; 64. G Ed Newman; 63. G/T Mark Dixon; 62. C Jim Langer; 61. C Tim Ruddy; 60. G Bert Weidner

59. LB Doug Swift; 58. DE-LB Kim Bokamper; 57. C Dwight Stephenson; 56. LB John Offerdahl; 55. LB Earnest Rhone; 54. LB Zach Thomas; 53. LB Bob Matheson; 52. LB Channing Crowder; 51. LB Bryan Cox; 50. LB Larry Gordon

49. CB William Judson; 48. CB Gerald Small; 47. S Glenn Blackwood; 46. S Don Bessillieu; 45. CB Curtis Johnson; 44. CB Paul Lankford; 43. S Bud Brown; 42. WR Paul Warfield; 41. FB Keith Byars; 40. S Dick Anderson

39. RB Larry Csonka; 38. DB Calvin Jackson; 37. CB J.B. Brown; 36. FB Don Nottingham; 35. DB Walt Aikens; 34. RB Ricky Williams; 33. RB Karim Abdul-Jabbar; 32. RB Kenyan Drake; 31. S Brock Marion; 30. RB Bernie Parmalee

29. CB Sam Madison; 28. CB Don McNeal; 27. CB Terrell Buckley; 26. S Jarvis Williams; 25. DB Tim Foley; 24. RB Delvin Williams; 23. CB Patrick Surtain; 22. RB Tony Nathan; 21. RB Jim Kiick; 20. S Reshad Jones

19. WR-KR Ted Ginn Jr.; 18. WR Rishard Matthews; 17. QB Ryan Tannehill; 16. QB David Woodley; 15. WR Davone Bess; 14. WR Jarvis Landry; 13. QB Dan Marino; 12. QB Bob Griese; 11. QB-WR-TE Jim Jensen; 10. K Olindo Mare

9. QB Jay Fiedler; 8. QB Matt Moore; 7. K Fuad Reveiz

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 6 for at least one regular season game:

P Jim Arnold (1994), K Joe Nedney (1996), P Brent Bartholomew (1999), QB Ray Lucas (2001-02), QB Pat White (2009), QB JP Losman (2011), QB Jay Cutler (2017)

The debate:

This is another one of those tough numbers because only one of the seven players to wear 6 in a regular season for the Dolphins did it for more than one season.

Here's the rundown:

• Jim Arnold closed out his 12-year NFL career by punting in 12 games for Miami in 1994, but he averaged a career-low 39.3 yards.

• Joe Nedney had a nice 15-year career in the NFL, but it began with him making a career-low 62.1 percent of his field goal attempts (18-of-29) in 1996. He ended his career at 80.3 percent.

• Brent Bartholomew was a sixth-round pick in 1999, but he punted in only two games for the Dolphins as a rookie because of injuries and was traded to the Bears the following April for two seventh-round picks. After one season (seven games) with Chicago, he was done in the NFL.

• Ray Lucas was the Dolphins backup quarterback for two years after signing as a free agent, and after attempting only three passes in 2001, he started six games for an injured Jay Fiedler in 2002. He went 2-4 in those starts with four touchdowns and six picks and a passer rating of 69.9.

• Pat White was drafted in the second round in 2009 with the vision he could be effective running the Wildcat, but his season ended when he took a vicious hit against Pittsburgh. He ended up with 21 carries for 81 yards and zero completions on five attempts and the Dolphins waived him the following September. Despite a few tries, he never played another game in the NFL.

• JP Losman joined the Dolphins seven years after he was a first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills and completed 6 of 10 pass attempts in two games for Miami.

• Jay Cutler was brought out of the FOX broadcast booth by Adam Gase after Ryan Tannehill tore an ACL at practice in training camp and he went 6-8 in 14 starts in his only season with the Dolphins. Cutler completed 62 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and an 80.8 passer rating.

The top three:

1. QB Jay Cutler

2. QB Ray Lucas

3. P Jim Arnold

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

