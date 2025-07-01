Number 65 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 65.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99, Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, Trace Armstrong at 93, Zach Sieler at 92, Cameron Wake at 91, Marco Coleman at 90, Nat Moore at 89, Keith Jackson at 88, Andre Tillman at 87, Oronde Gadsden at 86, Nick Buoniconti at 85, Bill Stanfill at 84, Mark Clayton at 83, Brian Hartline at 82, O.J. McDuffie at 81, Irving Fryar at 80, Jon Giesler at 79, Richmond Webb at 78, A.J. Duhe at 77, Branden Albert at 76, Manny Fernandez at 75, Mark Dennis at 74, Bob Baumhower at 73, Terron Armstead at 72, Todd Wade at 71, Kendall Langford at 70, Keith Sims at 69, Robert Hunt at 68, Bob Kuechenberg at 67, and Larry Little at 66.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 65 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:
OL Jim Higgins (1966), T Jack Pyburn (1967-68), DT Maulty Moore (1972-74), G-T Wally Pesuit (1977-78), OL Jeff Dellenbach (1985-94), T Bill Bealles (1987), G Kevin Donnalley (1998-2000), C Troy Andrew (2001-02), G Joe Berger (2005-06), G Justin Smiley (2008-09), C-G Sam Brenner (2013-14), G Anthony Steen (2016-17), DT Jamiyus Pittman (2018), G Danny Isidora (2019), G/T Robert Jones (2021-24)
The breakdown of 65 with the Dolphins
There was no Pro Bowler with number 65 after having two famed members of the 1970s offensive line at 66 (Larry Little) and 67 (Bob Kuechenberg), but it's tough to go against Jeff Dellenbach here based on his longevity and his versatility.
Dellenbach played everywhere on the offensive line during his 10 seasons in Miami and started 87 games, including four seasons where he started all 16 games. Dellenbach started at left tackle in 1989 before Richmond Webb arrived on the scene. Dellenbach, of course, had the presence of mind to fall on the ball in the snow at Dallas to help the Dolphins pull out their memorable Thanksgiving Day victory in 1993.
Kevin Donnalley was a very solid starter at right guard, and he started all 16 games in 2000 when the Dolphins won the AFC East.
Justin Smiley was a marquee free agent signing in 2008, but though he was able to start 12 games each of his two seasons in Miami, shoulder injuries limited his effectiveness. Anthony Steen started the first six games of the 2017 season after starting seven games in 2016, but an injury ultimately ended his career. Maulty Moore played 40 games with three starts for the Dolphins in his three seasons in Miami.
Robert Jones started 30 games the past four seasons after making the team as a rookie free agent in 2021 but left to join the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.
The top three Dolphins players with number 65
1. OL Jeff Dellenbach
2. G Kevin Donnalley
3. G Justin Smiley