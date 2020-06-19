Number 86 and Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 86.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 86 for at least one regular season game:

DE Mel Branch (1966-68), DE Vern Den Herder (1971), WR Marlin Briscoe (1972-74), WR Freddie Solomon (1975-77), TE Ronnie Lee (1979-82), John Chesley (1984), WR George Farmer (1987), WR Fred Banks (1987-93), TE Eric Green (1995), WR Qadry Ismail (1997), WR Oronde Gadsden (1998-2003), WR Marty Booker (2004-07), TE Mickey Shuler (2010), TE John Nalbone (2010), WR Rishard Matthews (2012), TE Jake Stoneburner (2015), TE Mike Gesicki (2018), WR Mack Hollins (2019)

The debate:

The number 86 has been a lot more productive for the Dolphins than 87, with some quality wide receivers, tight ends and a dynamic kick returner. Marlin Briscoe was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills and started 20 games for the Dolphins, including all 14 in 1973. Freddie Solomon was a multi-faceted big-play threat — eight of his nine touchdowns with the Dolphins covered at least 50 yards and came on five receptions, three returns and one run. He was included in the package the Dolphins sent the 49ers in the trade brought running back Delvin Williams to Miami. Ronnie Lee started 34 games as a blocking tight end from 1979-82 before he played for Atlanta in 1983 and returned to Miami in 1984 with a new number and a new position (offensive lineman). Fred Banks was a solid backup wide receiver for six-plus seasons whose best season came in 1989 when he had 30 receptions. After coming to the NFL from the Arena League, Oronde Gadsden became a starter for the Dolphins and had four very good seasons while displaying perhaps the best hands in franchise history. Marty Booker averaged 48 catches in four seasons as a starter in Miami after arriving in the money-drive trade of Adewale Ogunleye to the Chicago Bears.

Worth noting:

Mel Branch started 21 games in the Dolphins' first three years, including 13 in 1967. ... Vern Den Herder wore 86 as a rookie ninth-round pick in 1971 before switching to 83. ... Eric Green joined the Dolphins as a free agent in 1995 after being a first-round pick of the Steelers, but his performance didn't live up to the hype even though his numbers were solid. Mike Gesicki wore 86 in 2018 during what was his rather forgettable rookie season.

The top three:

1. WR Oronde Gadsden

2. WR Freddie Solomon

3. WR Marty Booker