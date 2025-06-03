Number 93 and the Three Who Wore It Best It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 93.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99,Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, and Randy Starks at 94.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 93 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:
DE Charles Bennett (1987), LB Cliff Odom (1990-93), DT William Gaines (1994), DE Trace Armstrong (1995-2000), DE Adewale Ogunleye (2002-03), DT Mario Monds (2004), DT Kevin Carter (2005-06), LB Rob Ninkovich (2007-08), LB Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (2007), LB Quentin Moses (2009-10), LB Jason Trusnik (2011-14), DT Ndamukong Suh (2015-17), DT Akeem Spence (2018), DE Avery Moss (2019), LB Trey Flowers (2022), DT Da'Shawn Hand (2023), DT Calais Campbell (2024)
The debate on the best 93 on the Dolphins
This is by far the most productive number in the countdown so far. It starts with Cliff Odom, who was a two-year starter at linebacker and played a key role in the 1990 defense that helped the Dolphins finish 12-4. Trace Armstrong came over in a trade with the Chicago Bears and delivered in a big way as a situational pass rusher, as he averaged almost 10 sacks in his six seasons in Miami, including 16.5 in 2000 when he was named to the Pro Bowl. He also helped clinch a playoff victory against Buffalo in 1998 with his sack-strip of Doug Flutie. Adewale Ogunleye had two good years as a pass rusher on the opposite side of Jason Taylor with 9.5 sacks in 2002 and 15 in 2003 when he made the Pro Bowl. Kevin Carter joined the Dolphins as a former first-round pick of the Rams and started all 16 games in both 2005 and 2006. And then there's Ndamukong Suh, who joined the Dolphins after signing a monstrous contract and had three very solid seasons (including one where he made the Pro Bowl), though it never was going to be enough for those who couldn't get past his contract. Calais Campbell made a big — and maybe somewhat unexpected given his age — impact in his one season with the Dolphins in 2023.
The top three Dolphins players with number 93
1. Trace Armstrong
2. Ndamukong Suh
3. Adewale Ogunleye
Where No. 1 ranks among the NFL's all-time best
Armstrong was a very good player for more than a decade, not only with the Dolphins but also with the Bears and the Raiders, and he might be a borderline top 10 player to wear 93. Suh would be also based on his work with Detroit, but he wore 90 with the Lions. Dwight Freeney officially will become the third Hall of Famer to wear 93 predominantly this summer when he's inducted, and he joins John Randle and Richard Seymour. Campbell is another clear top 10 wearer of 93 and very well might be headed to the Hall of Fame after his playing career is over.