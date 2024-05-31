All Dolphins

Number 97 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

A former first-round pick and a title-clinching hero headline the list of players at this number

Alain Poupart

Phillip Merling
Phillip Merling / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we've decided to bring back our countdown where every day we will recognize the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Miami Dolphins.

We continue the series with number 97.

To set the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 97 for the Miami Dolphins for at least one regular season game

DE John Bosa (1987-89), DE Jeff Hunter (1992-93), DE Tyoka Jackson (1994), DE Aaron Jones (1996), DT Ernest Grant (2000-01), LS John Denney (2005-06), DE Phillip Merling (2008-11), DT Kheeston Randall (2012), DT Isaako Aaitui (2013), LB Kelvin Sheppard (2014), DT Jordan Phillips (2015-18), DT Evander Hood (2018), LB Trent Harris (2019), DE Jabaal Sheard (2021)

The debate on the best 97 on the Dolphins

There are some interesting names on this list, starting with Bosa, whose career was short-circuited by injuries and who is now is best known as being the father of star pass rushers Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa. Denney wore this number for the first two of his 14 seasons with the Dolphins. Phillip Merling became notable for his pick-six in the victory against the New York Jets in 2008 that won Miami its last AFC East title. Phillips always flashed potential, but also could be irritatingly inconsistent.

The top three

1. Phillip Merling

2. Jordan Phillips

3. John Bosa

Where No. 1 ranks among the NFL's all-time best

The top NFL players at this position mostly have been defensive linemen like Cameron Heyward, Bryant Young and Geno Atkins, along with linebacker Cornelius Bennett. The Dolphins don't have a player who ranks close to among the best to wear 97 around the NFL.

