O-Line Looking Forward To Next Challenge
Heading into the season, the offensive line as a unit had been a topic of conversation. Some may have even called it concerning.
As General Manager Chris Grier told South Florida media several times last season and over the offseason, the team is not as worried about the offensive line as the press and pundits are.
Last season, Miami's musical chairs of an offensive line utilized 12 different starting combinations. Despite the lack of continuity, Miami kept Tua Tagovailoa relatively clean all season. Last year, the line was tied for fourth in the league in the fewest sacks allowed, with 31. They also only let their quarterback get hit a league-low 56 times.
The Jaguars ranked 25th in the NFL last season with 40 sacks and reached Tagovailoa three times Sunday.
Despite the three sacks, the offensive line gave Tagovailoa adequate time, although this offense is predicated on quick throws and getting the ball out of the quarterback's hands. As for the line's ability to help the rushing attack, a few short yardage calls by Mike McDaniel may be an indicator that there is a newfound confidence in offensive line coach Butch Barry's unit.
McDaniel dialed up a fullback run to Alec Ingold on two separate third and one calls. Ingold only had two rushing attempts last season and did not pick up a first on the ground in 2023. He converted both his attempts on Sunday.
Last season, the Dolphins and McDaniel were among the league's least likely to run on third and short. On third and one previous season, McDaniel ran 12 times, 31st in the NFL. On Sunday against the Jaguars, McDaniel ran on third and short three times, tied for most in the NFL Week 1 with a trio of other teams (Detroit, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh).
The line graded out rather well in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus. Miami's new center, Aaron Brewer, was solid in his Dolphins' debut, earning a 70.2 grade, which was seventh among centers in the opening week.
Liam Eichenberg started at left guard and was graded an 80.1, also seventh among his position group. Interestingly, he graded higher than former Miami left guard Robert Hunt, who took a payday with the Carolina Panthers in free agency this offseason.
Veteran left tackle Terron Armstead scored a 90.3, the third-best among tackles. His teammate and bookend on the right side, Austin Jackson, was 9th among tackles with a grade of 80.5. Impressively, Miami and the Philadelphia Eagles were the only two teams with both tackles among the top 10 during Week 1.
Armstead discussed the line play with the South Florida media, saying, "Solid performance. Knocking some rust off early in the season still, got to get fully in football shape and get going and all that."
The 12-year veteran concluded, "I think as we progress through the season, I think our technique, our intent flying off the ball, you're going to see more and more of that. We were able to get that going somewhat in the second half, but we want to get that started early Thursday."
Thursday night's Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills could be the first actual test of the 2024 season for this offensive line. Last season, the Bills were ranked fourth in the NFL with 54 sacks.
Last week, against the Arizona Cardinals, the Bills registered four sacks, including a trio by Greg Rousseau. The Dolphins will have to account for the former Miami Hurricanes pass rusher. In his career, Rousseau has fared very well against the Dolphins, recording 5.5 sacks in his six games played in this rivalry. He also has eight tackles for loss and 18 tackles against Miami, which is all the most he has against any individual NFL opponent.
Also, 14-year veteran Von Miller is back for Buffalo after missing both Miami games last season. Miller recorded a Week 1 sack, giving Buffalo four, tied for third in the league. Miller, who has faced the Dolphins five times in his career, has seven quarterback hits versus Miami, including 1.5 sacks.
Against the Bills at home last season, although a loss, Tagovailoa was only sacked once. This performance was a far cry from the six times he went down when Miami traveled to Buffalo in October in Week 4. In both 2022 regular season games against Buffalo, Miami allowed a pair of sacks in each contest. Miami allowed four sacks during the 2022 season Wild Card game against the Bills.
This AFC East "test" of a matchup happens on a short week in a massively crucial early season statement opportunity for a Dolphins team looking for a new identity.
If the Dolphins want to get over the hump and take down Buffalo in this division, the offensive line will have to build on Week 1's performance.