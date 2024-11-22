Packers Problem Ahead of Dolphins Trip to Green Bay
The Miami Dolphins will have to take care of business against the New England Patriots on Sunday to continue their playoff push, but the first major test will come four days later against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.
And there has been a significant development regarding that matchup, with news about cornerback Jaire Alexander telling The Athletic he's dealing with a torn PCL, which would make it highly unlikely he'd be able to play against the Dolphins.
Alexander hasn't practiced at all this week ahead of the Packers' home against the San Francisco 49ers after playing only 10 snaps against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Alexander sustained the injury late in the Packers' victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 27.
As a point of reference, L.A. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua missed five games, plus a bye, with a similar injury earlier this season.
A KEY PIECE FOR PACKERS
Alexander has started seven games this season and has two interceptions.
He made the Pro Bowl in both 2020 and 2022, the last two seasons he played more than 10 games. In that 2022 season, he had one of Green Bay's three interceptions when the Packers defeated the Dolphins, 26-20, at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day.
Pro Football Focus has Alexander ranked 14th among 90 NFL cornerbacks this season (the Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey is second behind Andru Phillips of the New York Giants).