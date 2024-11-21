Patriots Presenting a Different Challenge
Because it's always about the quarterback, much has been made, and continues to be made, about Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and his record against the New England Patriots.
It makes sense in a way because 6-0 certainly is eye-catching, but it also doesn't tell the whole story.
And it very well might be that the days of the Dolphins dominating New England to this extent won't last much longer because the Patriots finally might have found the answer to their biggest problem of the past five years: a replacement for Tom Brady.
While it's way too early to anoint rookie third overall pick Drake Maye as a future star, it's undeniable he has looked the part since the Patriots decided to insert him into their starting lineup the week after the Dolphins defeated them at Gillette Stadium.
Check out what Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin had to say about Maye during his appearance on the All Dolphins Podcast earlier this week.
Maye will get his first start against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and while we're by no means predicting a big outing for him, it's likely to be a more challenging test for the defense than facing Jacoby Brissett like they did in Week 5.
This also could be the start of a cool QB rivalry within the AFC East.
"Yeah, that’s just how this league is," Tagovailoa said. "It’s how it goes. I wish him the best in his career that he’s just starting. Tough league, but with the right mind-set, with the right people around him surrounding him, I think he’ll be doing good.”
TUA AGAINST THE PATRIOTS
Tua certainly has done well for himself against the Patriots, considering his record, but the truth is he actually has performed better against certain other teams when you consider he's got two games with a passer rating of 100 or more against the Patriots and one game with 300-plus passing yards. For example, he's got two 100-plus passer rating games against the Chargers in only three career meetings. And he's got two 100-plus passer rating games in only four games against the New York Jets. He's got 300-yard passing performances in both of his games against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You get the drift.
Tagovailoa didn't accomplish that 6-0 record by himself because the defense has chipped in, and so has the running game.
Another major factor is that the Patriots don't have Tom Brady at quarterback anymore.
Even in games that Tagovailoa didn't start, the Dolphins are 7-2 against New England since Brady left following the 2019 season. In six of those games, the Dolphins gave up 17 points or less.
They have done so against Cam Newton, Mac Jones and most recently Brissett.
That changes Sunday.
The Patriots have their quarterback, and now it'll be up to Tua and the Dolphins to continue their dominance regardless.