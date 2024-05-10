Phillips Accomplishes Big Off-the-Field Goal
Miami Dolphins edge defender Jaelan Phillips had his 2023 season cut short due to a torn Achilles tendon, but the injury did not prevent him from finishing college and earning his Bachelor of General Studies degree from the University of Miami on Friday.
Phillips credits his mother and his source of inspiration in earning his degree.
"She works in education, and it was important to her that her son and daughter both went to college," Phillips said per a University of Miami news publication, . "It was important to me too. I am grateful to the U and the B.G.S. program for helping me. They do a great job and were there every step of the way."
Also graduating with Phillips were former Dolphins running back Duke Johnson and Buffalo Bills edge rusher Gregory Rousseau.
Phillips transferred to Miami from UCLA prior to his junior season and left for the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining. He made a promise to himself and his family that he would go back to school and earn his degree after being selected by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.
Phillips originally was a music major and wanted to be a record producer. However, he transferred from UM's Frost School of Music to the General Studies program after beginning his NFL career. He maintains the desire to still have a career in music production after his playing days have concluded. In fact, his instagram account lists "producer/mixing engineer" among his hobbies.
"I want to continue to excel in the NFL. I'm heading into my fourth season with the Dolphins and I am excited for that. I'd like to pursue some other ventures too, including getting back into music production someday and maybe taking some higher level courses in that area."